Microsoft helps disabled gamers with their own $99 controller

Microsoft helps disabled gamers with their own $99 controllerXbox head Phil Spencer talks about the company's accessibility efforts.
Transcript
Being in the game space, teams have a lot of action for a lot of the work we do. Whether it's games they work on, the console we work on, the services that we build. The adaptive controller was such a great manifestation of what this team cares about. We do, as we said, have this ethos that- Working in areas around accessibility in bringing more people into our platform, actually make the overall goodness of our platform go up. It's not for any specific [INAUDIBLE] even though the work might be there. It really does raise the overall meaning of what it means for somebody to game. I think this is kind of a natural path that our team has been on of Well we don't want it just be around about one kind of player or one kind of game, or even one platform or one device that people play on. Or people from a certain country or a certain background or identity, like were it's such a It's a team that does hold ourselves in very high esteem. And I love the fact that as we challenge ourselves. Why can't our product, in this case console and Windows, be used by more people. It's a question we ask ourselves and then we work on it. I think we're going to continue. To do work in that area, whether it's parental controls on Xbox Live. Whether it's the communities filtering that we do in our text chat. Whether it's toxicity online, whether it's the adaptive controller. I see this team really setting the bar for itself, and sometimes hitting it, and frankly sometimes we don't. But it doesn't cause us to lower the bar when we don't hit it. We're coming up on 2 billion people playing video games in this planet. And I start whether like 7.4 billion on the planet. about 4 billion are connected to the Internet in some ways. And we're almost at half of those people play a video game. Now some of those games are Candy Crush and solitaire. And some of them are Fallout, Halo and Fortnite. I think as an industry when you start to hit that kind of an impact, in terms of the broad base of people that interact with your art form, I do think we have a social responsiblity there.