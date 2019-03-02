Microsoft debuts HoloLens 2, Amazon's Project Zero
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter this week.
Microsoft unveiled the HoloLens 2 at Mobile World Congress, updating its three-year-old mixed-reality headset with a new, more immersive and comfortable design.
The headset features built-in AI, a new time-of-flight depth sensor and eye-tracking sensors.
To make interacting with holograms more instinctual according to Microsoft.
The Hollow Lens 2 also supports IRS recognition and is available to order now for $3,500.
According to Bloomberg, Apple's 2020 version of it's smart watch may feature the often featured sleep monitoring features it's customers have been asking for.
The biggest challenge for the company has been its battery life, which is a major component in being able to offer sleep data.
And finally, Amazon announced Project Zero, which aims to remove counterfeit listings in a new way.
Before, brands would have to contact Amazon to report fakes, and Amazon would do a review.
Project Zero is also a self service tool that lets companies remove the counterfeit listings directly.
Currently, the program is invite only.
