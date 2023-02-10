Microsoft Bing vs. Google Bard (Watch the AI Reveals) 12:00 Watch Now

Feb 10, 2023 Computing

Speaker 1: We think there are two things that are emerging. One is this, conversational intelligent agents. I think they're going to be things that we are going to have everywhere we go. All computer interaction is going to be mediated with an agent helping you. In fact, we are gonna have this notion of a co-pilot that's going to be there across every application canvas inside of an operating system shell in a browser. And so [00:00:30] we want to show you some of this innovation, starting with how it's going to reshape the largest software category on planet Earth, which I've been working on for a long time. Which we are very, very excited about search and it's a new day, uh, in search. It's a new paradigm for search. [00:01:00] Rapid innovation is gonna come. In fact, a race starts today in terms of what you can expect. And we are gonna move, we are gonna move fast and for us every day we want to bring out new things and most importantly, we want to have a lot of fun innovating again in search because it's high time. Speaker 2: Back at IO in 2021, we unveiled our Lambda AI model, a breakthrough in [00:01:30] conversational technology. Next, we are bringing Lambda to an experimental conversational AI service, which we fondly call Bard. You'll be able to interact Bard to explore complex topics, collaborate in real time and get creative new ideas. For example, let's say you're in the market for a new car, one that's a good fit for your family. Bard can help you think through different angles to consider from budget [00:02:00] to safety and more and simplify and make sense of them. Bart's suggestion to consider fuel type might spark your curiosity. So you can ask it to explain the pros and cons of buying an electric car and get helpful insights. We all know that once you buy a new car, you'll have to plan a road trip. Bart can help you plan your road trip so you can take your new car out for a spin. You might ask Bard to help you find scenic roots, [00:02:30] interesting places to stop along the way and fun things to do when you, you and your family get to your destination. Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of a large language model. Speaker 3: I wanted to introduce to you the new chat experience in Bing. I think of this as search with your own personal helper to help you refine your query until you get exactly what you're looking for. This comes in handy for activities, trip planning [00:03:00] and shopping research. Let's start with shopping. So I'm gonna look for a 65 inch tv. Again, you see our ads at the top, the result, the links on the left and the answers here on the right and you can pick whichever you'd like. We give you a good set of answers, but now I wanna refine this query so I can do that by going to chat. Now I can either swipe up with my fingers or look up here at the top of the screen. We have now a new chat scope and with that, with one click, you are now into chat. Speaker 3: Look [00:03:30] how beautiful that is. Search to chat just so seamless. And now we take away all of the content that was in your place and you focus you on your query. The search box you can't see. Now that can take up to 2000 characters. So you can really, you can just talk to it. You can just ask for it. So in this case, let's say I'm gonna ask for a gaming optimized tv. All I have to say is which of these are best for gaming? And we remember all of the context. We know that we're talking about flat screens, we know we're talking about 65 inch TVs. And look [00:04:00] how Bing starts to come back. It does all the queries on my behalf and comes back with a great answer. And I just wanna highlight a few things for you since we know you're asking about gaming TVs we pull out, oh this one has a game optimizer. Speaker 3: This has game mode. And so we make that really helpful. I'm on a budget, I'll ask it to adjust it for uh, which one of these is the cheapest. Again, Bing knows the context and it just goes in and refis the queries so easy, you just talk to it and you can refine your shopping experience. And again, we find [00:04:30] the prices here. I didn't know you could get a flat screen for under $500, but that's a good deal there on Bing if you're looking for a tv. Alright, so we think that's gonna make shopping and tra shopping easier. Let's talk about travel. And before I jump in there, I want to kind of just remind, have you remind yourself when you're gonna plan a trip to a foreign country. Think about all the things you go through travel times. What sites do I want to see? Speaker 3: Uh, regulations to observe, budget. Our research shows were on bing. People spend on average weeks [00:05:00] to even months to plan a trip and to use our organizational tools. I'm gonna show you how we make that so much easier with the new Bing. I'm traveling to Mexico for my cousin's wedding and with the new Bing, I now don't have to start with something that's dumbed down like Mexico City travel tips. I can ask for what I want first. Let me just compare that against what you get in today's search engines. So I'll type in this long query of what I really want and you know, you get what you expect links to go try and find, find the answer for yourself, right? But we can do much better. [00:05:30] Let's try it in the new Bing. So I'll type the put in the long query, which is essentially create an itinerary for a five day trip to Mexico City for me and my family. Speaker 3: And just like that bingos to work. And just take a look at how it starts to compile. Starts with day one and we, we put in there, look, arrive in Mexico City, check into your hotel, go check out maybe the bla the artes, you know, have some lunch. Then there's day two and you see, isn't this [00:06:00] just so much better as a starting point? And look, if you wanna learn more, if you're like, Hey, I don't love these five days, no problem down there, we have links where you can go and learn more and uh, and we put in some nice touches in there as well. And again, now let's say business travel changes. Oh, I only have a three day. I don't have to go back out there and figure it. I just say, Hey, make this a three day trip. And bing reflows that recommendation into a three day trip. And now let's, now let's just have some fun. Let's say, okay, yeah, I'm still trip planning. Um, [00:06:30] we like to shop, where can I shop? And you get some shopping recommendations like to go out at night. All right, make the most of the trip. Where's the nightlife? Speaker 3: And you get a list of nightlife. You see this is just so much better than today's shirt search to start, uh, for your travel planning. Let me show you a final example of, uh, chat and how I think the new language models are gonna maybe help bring the world a little bit closer together. [00:07:00] Understanding different cultures is often done through the arts, like music and literature. And I've been fascinated by Japanese traditions. Uh, Sati shared with me one of his favorite searches from a while back on poetry. So with that I'm gonna use that as inspiration. So without a clear idea of what I want necessarily, I'm just gonna type in a simple prompt, top Japanese poets. And bing starts to respond with a nice list. And you see this, it does a great job of mixing the Japanese language and the English language. And it knows since I'm Korean an English to do that [00:07:30] right away. Speaker 3: I learned about this poet, um, Matsu. Basu turns out he is, uh, one of the greatest haiku masters of the world. Uh, I love how it not only lists his name, but we go ahead and we give you one of his famous haiku's in Japanese and we auto translate it in English. Great. And I can say, oh, I wanna learn a little bit more about Matsuo so I can say, tell me a little bit more. We give you another jumping on off point. That's great. And then I can say, Hey, tell me about another haiku. Now what I want you to reflect on is [00:08:00] look how easy this is to discover something new. Normally I might not have done this. I might not have gone to learn about something new in the world through search cuz it's just, you know, it's cumbersome to click on links and have to deal with foreign languages. But this is what we mean by unlocking the joy of discovery. Speaker 2: Human curiosity is endless and for many years we've helped remove roadblocks to information. So you can follow your curiosity wherever it takes you from. Learning more about a topic to understanding a variety of viewpoints, [00:08:30] people often turn to Google for quick factual answers. Like, what is the constellation already today we give you fast answers for straightforward queries like these, but for many questions, there's no one right answer what we call neuro queries. Questions like, what are the best constellations to look for? When star gazing for questions like those, you probably want to explore a diverse range of opinions or perspectives [00:09:00] and be connected to the expansive wisdom of the weapon. That's why we are bringing the magic of generative AI directly to your search results. So soon. If you ask what are the best constellations to look for when stargazing new generative AI features will help us organize complex information and multiple viewpoints right in search results. With this, you'll be able to quickly understand the big picture and then go on to explore different angles. [00:09:30] So say this new information on constellations peaks your interest. You can dig deeper, for instance, to learn what time of year is best to see them and explore further on the web. Speaker 2: Open access to information is core to our mission. We know people seek authentic voices and diverse perspectives. As we scale these new generative AI features like this in our search results, we continue to prioritize [00:10:00] approaches that will allow us to send valuable traffic to a wide range of creators and support a healthy open web. In fact, we've sent more traffic to the web every year, each year than the year prior. Speaker 2: The potential for generative AI goes far beyond language and text. As we mentioned earlier, one of the most natural ways people engage with information is visually with generative ai, we can already automate 360 degrees spins [00:10:30] of sneakers from just a handful of still photos, something that would've previously required merchants to use hundreds of product photos and costly technology. As we look ahead, you could imagine how generative AI might enable people to interact with visual information in entirely new ways. They might help a local baker collaborate on a cake design with a client or a toy maker, dream up a new creation. They might help someone envision what their kitchen looks like, but with green [00:11:00] cabinets instead of wood, or describe and find the perfect complimentary pocket square to match a new blazer. In our quest to make search more natural and intuitive, we've gone from enabling you to search with text, to voice, to images, to combination of modalities like you saw with multis search today that Liz talked about. As we continue to bring generative AI technologies into our products, the only limit to search will be your imagination. [00:11:30] We are under own products. It's important to make it easy, safe, and scalable for others to benefit from these advances. Next month, we'll start onboarding developers, creators, and enterprises so they can try a generative language. API initially powered with Lambda, with a range of models to follow.