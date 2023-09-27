Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram 4:27 Watch Now

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Sep 27, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Raybans are my natural style. So this fits my look. Speaker 1: Meadow launched its first smart glasses last year. RayBan stories, which are RayBan sunglasses that I built in audio features and cameras. And now there's an update this year there are more designs. There's also the headliner design in addition to Wayfair. And there are more colors. There are transparent ones like the one I'm wearing. So [00:00:30] you can actually see the electronics inside The new Ray Band stories are coming October 17th for $300. The concept is similar in that they charge up in this nice leather case like before, but the case looks fancier and it can charge up to eight uses and they're meant to be used for short bursts for recording up to a minute. If you're recording clips through these or up to 30 minutes in a new feature that has live streaming to Instagram, so you can swap between your phone camera and these for a view of what's going on. So I'm going to start switching over to my view [00:01:00] and streaming. There's a little button on top that you double press to switching over to that view. Here we go. 1, 2, 3. Speaker 2: And this is the mobile Speaker 1: View. And now you're seeing what I'm seeing. This is Scott Vision. I am looking around and you see I'm looking at the little coffee stand. I'm looking over here. This is like avatar. You can just kind of just get my view as I walk down the street, do all my boring everyday life stuff or hang out with the kids. I dunno [00:01:30] the cat, but I could. Kids are like cats and I could do magic tricks. Magic trick cam. So if you hadn't been following what Meta did last year with Ray Band stories, these are also voice activated. If you do photos and video, I could go, Hey, meta, take a photo and I could hear the little and as it took a photo or Hey meta, take a video and I heard a little could you start. So just to let me know that it's recording, there's a pulsing [00:02:00] light too, which maybe makes you pay more attention to it. And that happens anytime you're recording video and it's right there. Hey, meta record video. So now I'm going to try I guess immersive audio recording. There are five microphones here. We're going to get all A S M R with this and I'm going to start doing slinky stuff and snapping. And I guess I'm going to be able to hear this around me later. So I don't know. I wish my son could hear this. Speaker 1: I [00:02:30] can hear things floating around me. Speaker 1: I hear John Scott, I hear the Slinky. I hear some snapping around me. So these glasses do spatial audio. If you have AirPods or other headphones you may already know about spatial audio, which gives that three D kind of sound effect around you. You just have five microphones so they can do some spatial audio recording and then they'll either play back in spatial audio headphones if you've got them or in these glasses. So what I was hearing [00:03:00] was little bits of something going on here, something going on there. A little bit of slinky. But yeah, there was a little bit of spatial environment. Speaker 1: A lot of the design here may look similar, but it's been improved inside. It's using a Qualcomm Snapdragon R one Gen one processor. Touchpad is larger, the sound is a little boomer. So the controls for music are pretty straightforward. You do a tap to play or pause. You also can do double tap and skip [00:03:30] forward to a different song. You can triple tap to go back and it's pretty familiar if you have earbuds possibly. And for volume, you swipe forward and you swipe backwards to lower the volume. Got it. There's a larger touch pad this time and it's supposed to be better responsiveness. It feels pretty responsive. So Raybans are coming out around the same time as the Medi Quest three also announced at Meta Connect. Two different worlds. One's a VR headset, one's audio and camera, smart glasses [00:04:00] in the future. The idea is that some of these things might start meeting, but we're not there yet. These are for people who want a camera on their face that want to listen to music on the go and in glasses. And that concept and the idea of Ray bands. And I'm curious about testing these more and love a review at some point when we wear 'em fully. You probably can't hear what I'm listening to, but I can listen to the music just Speaker 3: Dancing along on the street. Yeah,