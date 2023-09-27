Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars 13:18 Watch Now

Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars

Sep 27, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Let's talk about ai. Speaker 1: So this has been an amazing year for AI. At beta alone, we have launched AI models that can generate three D video from text prompts that can create sound from images that can bring objects into VR just by looking at them that can let you speak a different language in your own voice. And of course, a leading open [00:00:30] source foundation model LAMA two all in the last 12 months. But this is really just the beginning because if you look across the industry and if you look at what everyone is doing, most people haven't yet had the chance to experience these LLMs or any of these AI advances yet. And that's a thing that I think that we can help change. So today I want to talk about some of the work that we've been doing to bring [00:01:00] the state-of-the-art AI into the apps that billions of people use. Speaker 1: So we set a standard for open source language models with LAMA two. But before today, we haven't talked that much about our image generation models. And our team has been quietly working on these and cranking on them, and they've gotten really good. So we call it IMU [00:01:30] for expressive Media Universe. Continuing with our animal theme. And just take a look at these images because today we're starting to roll out a bunch of products with the syn and they're high quality photorealistic. But one of the coolest things that EMU generates them fast, right? So it's not a minute. It is about five seconds to generate one of these, which just makes it really fun to play [00:02:00] with because you can just iterate. And my kids tell me it's still not fast enough, but five seconds kind of gets to the point where you're really cooking. Alright, so we built this into chats, and we will get to that in a moment. But first, let's talk about stickers. Because every day people send hundreds of millions of stickers to express things in chats. And every chat is a little bit different and you want to express subtly different emotions. But today we only [00:02:30] have a fixed number. But with EMU, now you have the ability to just type in what you want. You'll generate a set of custom never before scenes stickers on the fly, and you can send them to your friends. Speaker 1: We've been testing this for a little bit, and people do seem to really like this. And today we're rolling it out very [00:03:00] broadly across our different apps. In addition to stickers, we're also bringing AI editing tools to Instagram next month. So the team dug up this photo of me, it turned me into a cowboy ugly sweater party. I don't really get that one. That one's good. In an alternate world, that could have been me. Or here's my crazy dog beast. Let's turn [00:03:30] him into Origami or Beast Straighten his air cross stitch. All right, there you go. I think this could be really fun. I'm really looking forward to getting this into all of our apps, coming to Instagram in about a month. Pretty excited about this. Woo. Speaker 1: All right, so let's move on from images for a second. At Meta, [00:04:00] one of the views that we have on the development of AI that is a little bit different from the rest of the industry is we don't think that there's going to be one singular super intelligence that everyone interacts with. What our view is that people are going to want to interact with a bunch of different ais for the different things that you want to do. And I actually think that over time, a lot of you are going to want to make your own ais to advance individual goals that you have, whether you're a small business and you want to interact with customers, or if you're a creator [00:04:30] and you want to engage your community or whatever it is that you do. So we are building a platform for creating ais that can help you get things done or just have fun. Speaker 1: And the way this is going to work is people are going to be able to interact with these ais across the whole meta universe of products. So of course, you'll be able to chat with them in WhatsApp and Messenger and Instagram Direct, but beyond that, they're going to have profiles [00:05:00] and Instagram and Facebook, and you'll be able to interact with them and eventually they're going to be embodied as avatars and live and be able to interact with them in the Metaverse two. And we're going to open this platform up for developers and more use cases soon. I'm really looking forward to seeing what all of you build. But even before that, we have been creating a bunch of AI ourselves, and we're going to start rolling these out in beta today and ramping [00:05:30] that a bit over the next couple of days. So let's meet some of them. Speaker 1: Alright, first up we got Meta ai. Meta AI is it's your basic assistant that you can talk to like a person. You can message Med AI and any of the messaging apps, WhatsApp Messenger, Instagram Direct. Soon, you're going to be able to message it in Quest three, and it's going to help you answer your basic questions or requests [00:06:00] it. It's built with a model that's based on LAMA two. But in addition, it also has access to realtime information and broader knowledge through a partnership that we've done with Microsoft and Binging Search. So here you can see it, you ask a question, it has access to real-time information, it can point you towards that, it can point you towards search results. Our new image generation model IMU is also built directly into Meta ai. So you can just message it and tag anything [00:06:30] with Imagine and it will generate high quality photorealistic images right there in the chat in seconds for free. Speaker 1: So pretty excited about that. And another neat feature of this is that you can invoke meta AI in any chat. So it doesn't just have to be meta AI's your thread with them. You can do it in group chats, right? You just start your message with meta AI and it's going to respond. [00:07:00] And we've been testing this internally and it is really fun to just generate fun messages, photos, or settle debates really quickly or just whatever it is that you want to do, but it's super convenient. Alright, so I done med ai, it's our basic assistant. I think it's going to be really useful. We're going to focus over the coming months and years on building this out into a deeper and deeper personal assistant with more integrations across [00:07:30] everything we do. And I think this is going to be a big deal. But in addition to this, we have also been experimenting with creating some AI that are a bit more fun, that have some more personality opinions, interests, just a little more interactive and fun to play with. Speaker 1: So let's check this out. So let's say you're planning dinner. You got Max, the sous chef who can help [00:08:00] you come up with a recipe and help you come up with ideas. So if you want to find a way to sneak some broccoli into your kid's dinner, max has got you. Let's say you add too much salt to the recipe can help you balance it out, all right? Or let's say you're writing something like a keynote and you're not really sure where to get started. You can ask Lily or personal editor AI, who can help you brainstorm and share tips, or you can give her a bunch of the texts that you've written [00:08:30] and she can help you edit it and make it better. Or maybe you're traveling and you're trying to plan a road trip with your kids. You've got Lorena who's going to be able to help you find the best barbecue on the road trip or find a good national park or beautiful spot to take the kids. Speaker 1: So there you go. That's a few of them. These are just a few of the ais that we've trained so far. There are a lot more that are, and they're going to spend all kinds of different interests from [00:09:00] gaming to fashion, to philosophy, to just all kinds of fun stuff. But the important thing here is that this isn't just going to be about answering queries. This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you and helping you accomplish the things that you want across whatever your different goals are. And because we thought that this should feel fun and it should feel familiar, so we did something a little bit different for us, and we [00:09:30] partnered with a bunch of pretty awesome people to basically embody these and play them. So let's say you want to get in shape. Well, this is Victor played by Dwayne Wade, and he's going to pull together a workout plan for you and get you motivated. And the good thing about Victor is he is there anytime that you want to get a workout in so you don't have to schedule a session or something like that. And he is always [00:10:00] going to be encouraging you to hit your goals. Speaker 1: All right? Let's say you're trying to pull together Halloween costumes for your family. Well, you got Dylan played by lower d i y, who's got you covered on craft. So my daughter really wanted me to be Dumbledore and kind of struggling with the beard thing. So you got Dylan and she helped me work this out. But then I got this other problem, which is my other daughter doesn't want to go with the Harry Potter theme. She just wants to be an Apple. [00:10:30] So I'm like, all right, how do I fit this into the theme? And I thought that's actually a pretty good idea. So, alright. So anyhow, so that's Dylan. Okay? Or let's say you want to do something a little bit wilder. Let's say you want to play a role playing game. Well now you can just drop the dungeon master into one of your chats and let's check this guy out. Speaker 2: Let's get medieval playing. Speaker 1: [00:11:00] I mean, who hasn't wanted to play a text adventure game with Snoop Doc? Oh man. So it's good. The expressions are good. We've got voice coming [00:11:30] over the couple of months, probably early next year or something like that. But this is pretty fun to play with at this point In the keynote, I was kind of thinking we could do an audible, you want a live demo? Yeah. Can't promise much, but let's try it. Let's try it and see what happens. All right, so let's see. Where are we? [00:12:00] Okay, which one? What do we do? Forge ahead. Forge ahead. Forge ahead. Let's forge ahead. Gather your weapons and armor. Well, I think we know what to do. [00:12:30] Let's get on a horse. All right, we returned to the keynote at this point. [00:13:00] Alright, the demo Gods have smiled upon us. Alright, so that's just a handful of some of the ais that we're building.