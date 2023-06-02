Meta Quest 3: Will This Be The Best $500 VR Headset? 3:59 Watch Now

Meta Quest 3: Will This Be The Best $500 VR Headset?

Jun 2, 2023 Virtual Reality Gaming

Speaker 1: Meta's got a brand new VR headset just days before Apple announces theirs, the Meta Quests three. Here's what we know. Mark Zuckerberg teased the Meta Quests three in the middle of a special Instagram post right in the middle of the day that we already had a bunch of VR games that were launching for the Quest. The Quest three was already known about, this was announced last year, and it's an update to the Quest two, which is the VR headset that launched a couple of years ago and has been the best VR headset around. Although that VR headset is starting to feel a little bit old, you definitely wanna wait for the Quest [00:00:30] three. Based on what we've heard, the Quest three now has a price. It's $500, which is more expensive than the Quest two, which is $400, or used to be $400 because the Quest two is now getting a price drop that's gonna be going back down to $300, which was the original price of the Quest two when it launched. Speaker 1: But the Quest three has a number of new features that look like they're gonna be worth it. First of all, it's gonna be smaller. It's meant to be significantly lighter and more compact in the front than the Quest two. That should make it easier to wear [00:01:00] for longer periods of time. There are also brand new controllers. Now, if you've ever seen the Quest Pro headset that came out last year, which had more compact controllers, these have that similar type of look without that big plastic ring, and so they should be easier to pack away when you're traveling. And they also are promising better haptics, which is the vibrational feedback. This also has a brand new processor. Qualcomm has a new update to its XR two check that's supposed to provide faster performance, better graphics. That is something I'm really curious about trying. Also, because of the [00:01:30] fact that this is aiming towards a future where we're all gonna be wearing AR headsets, maybe that allow us to look at the world and overlay things. Speaker 1: This has mixed reality capabilities. Now that means better color cameras that are on this headset plus a depth sensor, and so it means that they should be able to take VR and overlay it with video pass through of what you see in the real world. This type of mixed reality has already been out there. The Quest two does some of it already, and the Quest Pro does it better. Also, there's the Vibe XR Elite that came out earlier [00:02:00] this year, and Apple's headset is supposed to be doing a whole lot of this, but it could position the Quest three is a really interesting low-cost mixed reality headset. One thing that's lacking from the Quest Pro is eye tracking. Now, the PlayStation VR two does have eye tracking. It's used mainly for improving graphics to allow the PlayStation five to push more stuff into your eyes to make it look cooler. Speaker 1: Apple's headset is supposed to have eye tracking as well, leaving out eye tracking on a $500 headset, that's probably expected. The Medic Quests three is also [00:02:30] gonna run all of the games and apps that are on the Quest two. That's similar to the way the Quest two worked with the Quest, but it does open the door potentially for a number of exclusives down the road. The Quest two started to run games that were more optimized for it, and the Quest started to slowly disappear. It does feel like that's gonna be the destiny for what the Quest two is gonna have at some point, although the Quest two could be set up as a really nice, affordable alternative for the next year or so. The Quest three is not supposed to launch until the fall. Mark Zuckerberg indicated that it's going to be announced at Speaker 2: Connect Conference [00:03:00] for Developers September 27th, so that suggests a similar launch time to other Quest headsets in the past, and it could line up with when Apple's headset comes out, which we still don't really know all that much about at the time that I recorded this. But there are a number of VR headsets on the market at the moment, including the PlayStation VR two, which we love. Although it does require a PlayStation five to use it. The one advantage to the Quest three is it's going to be completely self-contained and at that price at $500, it could actually compete as a gaming console, which is where Meta [00:03:30] has had success with the Quest already. Now, there have been a lot of experiments into fitness and to work and to other applications for meta, but it looks like Meta is leaning even more on gaming now, especially up against Apple, and it's more ambitious headset. So the Meta Quests three could be one of the best buys in VR this year, but of course the year is only about halfway through. We'll know more when we get a chance to see it more and maybe finally demo it.