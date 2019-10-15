Meet Google’s less expensive Pixelbook Go

Transcript
Google makes Android phones and Google has its laptop like Chromebooks. And in between, there really aren't many tablets anymore. The new pixel book go shows where Google's focus is right now on Chromebooks in 2019. basically making them better, more affordable and laptops. Unlike the original pixel book, which bent back and became a convertible tablet The pixel slate last year that was a chrome tablet with a keyboard add on the pixel book go is a pretty straightforward laptop with Intel processors that range from an eighth Gen Intel Core M three to an eighth Gen Intel Core I five plus eight to 16 gigs of RAM, and 64 to 256 gigabytes of storage. It's still a touchscreen Chromebook. But it's no longer designed to be stylus supported. The laptop comes in black or sort of pink, has a lighter magnesium body, and a larger 13.3 inch screen than the older Pixelbook did. Its bottom has a grippy surface pattern too. $650 and up for a Chromebook still isn't cheap though. Even if the Pixelbook Go looks like it has a comfy design, and it comes with Google's Tight and See security chip inside. With a promised 12 hours of battery life and 20 minute fast charge for 2 hours of battery, it does seem like a practical, every day Chromebook. Now, how good it is depends on how it compares to other laptops and other Chromebooks, and that depends on using it. Google's still selling its older pixel books too, the pixel book, and the pixel slate that were released last year. Making the pixel book go yet another very ancient, on a chrome book. And it's a clear indicator, that for the time being at least, chrome books are heading back to laptop rad. [MUSIC]

