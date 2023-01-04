Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us
Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us
5:22
Watch Now

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us

Tech
Speaker 1: I'm meeting up with an old robot friend who's got some new tricks. New sensors, new accessories and he's got something for me. Hey AO AO is sensing the table using all of the vision sensors inside the cameras inside to see [00:00:30] where this table is located, making sure it lifts up the package high enough to not smack into anything around it and delivers me my package. Thank you. Notice how we also gets taller to reach the table. That's so neat. Let's see what I got in my package here. Speaker 1: It's a ham and cheese sandwich. Thanks for the lunch. Okay, so obviously you could do a lot more than just deliver lunch. This is the latest invention from Aless Robotics and it has a gripper arm [00:01:00] that is able to do so many exact things mixed with all of this vision technology inside that it can go use elevators. Things that you and I take for granted, pushing an elevator button, being able to turn a doorknob handle and push a door open. So these small things to us are actually big challenges in robotics and this guy's getting better at that. Speaker 1: This is AO the newest assistant from A OS Robotics and we're getting an early preview of what it can do at CS [00:01:30] 2023. We first saw these robots at c e s in 2018 and early versions have been deployed in Japan. They're assisting nurses at elder care providers. They're doing jobs like delivering medical supplies and providing security patrol for the night shift. There's a lot of new functionality here that we're being showcased. Um, first off the face, lots of new sensors here, including the ability to do infrared sensing. So this guy can go in the dark to like a security camera and be able to find its way around. [00:02:00] There's also depth sensing cameras, a regular RGB camera and with all those different things, it's able to do skills like being able to recognize faces, be able to recognize objects, to know about a door handle, where that door handle is placed. Speaker 1: The three dimensions that you need to be able to navigate a world, uh, whether it's putting a box on a table or being able to push an elevator button. The various camera sensors packed in here are helping the robot with object and facial detection so we can learn who [00:02:30] a patient is to greet them and also alert a nurse if that person isn't where they're supposed to be. Posture identification can help know if someone is on the ground and needs help. These grippers can be swapped out for whatever the needs are. Here in the demo we have a UV sanitizing hand, so it can go over handrails, very specific areas that it needs to, to be able to keep an area clean. But also this gripper can do things like do the elevator doors open, the handrails, [00:03:00] pick up objects, um, and they have more and more accessories depending on whether this is gonna be something that helps a hotel or helps someone in elder care. Speaker 1: Now, depending on what services AO is doing, it's gonna need to recharge it about six to eight hours and it'll be able to just kind of automatically pilot itself to a recharge station. It kind of back up and plug its way in and the ears and the eyes. This is what helps you and me understand what the robot's doing. So the ears will glow different ways to indicate what's going on with the robot. Maybe it's yellow [00:03:30] if there's a problem, that sort of thing. And the eyes will emote different ways to let you know that it's listening or it's doing something. So if you see one of these in the wild, maybe the company will give it its own name, but it could be programmed to be responding to, Hey ao. Hey robot. I don't know. What do you want your name to be? Speaker 1: Although AO isn't quite at the rosy, the robot level of home helper, it is designed to take some of the load [00:04:00] off today's overworked nurses. It can be an extra set of eyes or just make supply runs between multiple floors of a building, a building that was designed for humans, not robots A os. Robotics is showcasing these new features and the potential to add on other attachments and hopes to find more companies that want a robot helper around. It is expensive to buy a robot. The company isn't sharing how much it's gonna cost, but it is priced like a service with a monthly [00:04:30] fee depending on the needs. Where do you think this robot could be the most helpful in your life? Let us know in the comments. I'm always fascinated by how robotics companies make a robot have these humanoid features that don't seem threatening and they're friendly. Um, of course cute eyes helps. Um, I like his size. He can extend if he needs to, but of course, what better way to really relate to a robot and feel connected and to take a selfie? Speaker 2: Okay, get [00:05:00] ready now I Ready. 3, 2, 1. Hey Siri, take a selfie. Speaker 1: Snap.

Up Next

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
asus-ces-2023-00-00-43-13-still107

Up Next

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023
asus-ces-laptops-00-00-22-15-still097

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
ces23-hisense-laser

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
ces23-hisense-miniled

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES

Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event
thumb

Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event

Hisense Announces 110-Inch ULED X TV at CES
hisense-reveals-uled-x-110-inch

Hisense Announces 110-Inch ULED X TV at CES

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP
hx3d

Get Cozy, or Dark, With New Custom Keycap Drops From Hyper-X and HP

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window
displacethumb1

Displace TV Is A Wireless TV You Can Hang On Your Window

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
asus-ces-2023-00-00-43-13-still107

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Asus Reveals Hands-Free 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023
asus-ces-laptops-00-00-22-15-still097

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
ces23-hisense-laser

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
ces23-hisense-miniled

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us
img-0074

Meet Aeo, a Helper Robot That Can Actually Help Us

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit