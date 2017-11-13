The Mate 10 Pro is flashy and brings portrait selfies

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The Mate 10 Pro is flashy and brings portrait selfiesHuawei's high-end phone takes portrait selfies and can do plenty more.
[MUSIC] The first thing you're gonna wanna know is the Huawei Mate 10 pro is a big beautiful device. Whose camera quality and zifty speed definitely stands up to other high end devices like the note 8, the lgb 30 and Apple's newest Iphone. The second thing you're gonna wanna know is that the price is right up there to This isn't the phone to buy if you're trying to save some cash. It's the phone you buy because you want a smooth running experience in a flashy package. You definitely get some slick hardware here. Like that six inch screen, it's got a really high resolution. There's also a sleek build. There's a large battery in here, and six gigabytes of ram, which is always welcome. The phone is waterproof, too. It's got those slim bezzels that are on trend right now. And a fast, accurate Fingerprint reader on the back. Wiley's definitely known for those. And of course it runs with Android 8.0 Oreo. What you don't get compared to those other phones is the Note 8 stylus the LG 30s extra video software and the iPhone 10s fancy face unlocking. But Wiley wants to make it's own mark, With its dual camera. And that is co-engineered with a respected camera for [UNKNOWN] like a bunch of the [UNKNOWN] phones before. So we know that we're getting some consistency here. There's a 12 mega pixel lens and a A 20 megapixel lens that only shoots in black and white. The camera has a dedicated monochrome mode that takes striking shots all on it's own. But the second lens also adds layers of detail to your regular color photo. Your going to find a portrait mode on here and in fact, you can even take selfie portraits. That's something a lot of phones don't do. You can take photos also with just that wide angle camera and you can dive into pro tools so you can fine tune your shots. One interesting addition for the camera is what Huawei calls it's A.I. processor and that automatically recognizes your scene and adjusts the settings. So you point the lens at food and bam you are on food mode. The same with taking shots of landscapes or of text, like the back of my business card. The idea is that you will save time with setting up and editing shots. Here are other two things that I kind of like. From the lock screen, you can double press the volume button to launch the camera and double press again to take a quick pic. You can also get rid of those three typical android navigation buttons and replace them with one on screen button that you can drag around and use for everything. So it can save space if you want to use more of the screen. The ten pro comes in two colors A titanium-ish black gray shade and a shiny brown color that is actually really nice even though it sounds kinda boring. It's not. The phone isn't available everywhere in the world like in the US so you will have to check wow ways website or your local retailer for availability. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]