Your video, "Mars rover Curiosity takes selfie during brutal dust storm"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Mars rover Curiosity takes selfie during brutal dust storm

Learn how the NASA rover takes such good selfies in the middle of the brutal Martian storm, while the other Mars rover, Opportunity, fights for its life.
1:40 /
Transcript
There is a pretty cool photo being shared online of NASA's Curiosity rover sitting in the middle of a huge dust storm on Mars. And it may leave you wondering, how did they take that photo? Well, the rover took the The photo, you just can't see it selfie stick. The magic is in stitching multiple photos together. The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory posted a video a few years ago that explains all the different ways the rover can take photos. There are 17 cameras on the curiosity, but it's all done with just one Camera on a robotic arm that's two meters long. Now as you can see in this animation, the Rover first takes photos of itself, then the camera spins around 180 degrees to take photos of the ground around it. All the while the arm is be Highly camera. Then the series of photos are stitched together so you don't see the arm at all in any shot. It's sort of like what happens when you use your phone to take a panoramic shot. It stitches multiple shots together. This selfie in the June storm was touched up by digital artists Sean Doran. And posted to Flicker. Curiosity is looked pretty good considering this is a nasty storm. It covers about a quarter of the planet. Curiosity is able to keep going even if the storm covers up the sun, thanks to a nuclear-power battery. And that's not the case for the other Mars rover, Opportunity. That rover had to suspend operations because it depends on solar power. The dust around it is blotting out the sun. So they can't charge up. Opportunity has been active on Mars for 15 years and NASA's hopeful that it will survive the storm, just like it survived the last big storm in 2007. For CNet, I'm Bridget Kerry

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: The US is getting a Space Force
The US is getting a Space Force
1:16
President Trump has directed the creation of a Space Force, a new branch of the armed forces.
Play video
Video: Boring goes driving underground, Apple partners with Oprah
Boring goes driving underground, Apple partners with Oprah
1:26
In today's biggest tech news, The Boring Company sends a Tesla Model X on a tunnel test drive, Apple signs a content deal with Oprah...
Play video
Video: The most interesting Microsoft hardware rumors
The most interesting Microsoft hardware rumors
2:32
We rank the most compelling reports on Microsoft's vision of the future including new Surface devices, the next generation Hololens...
Play video
Video: E3 delivers plenty of sequels, AT&T officially owns Time Warner
E3 delivers plenty of sequels, AT&T officially owns Time Warner
1:18
This week's major tech stories include a barrage of video game news from E3, along with AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner and Comcast's...
Play video
Video: What people really think about those electric scooters
What people really think about those electric scooters
1:30
San Francisco's streets are clear of scooters, but not for long.
Play video
Video: This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
1:48
Police across the US have been using Electronic Storage Detection dogs to sniff out technology as evidence.
Play video
Video: Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash
Chicago gets Boring, Sony faces backlash
1:27
Today's most important stories in tech include the Windy City working with Elon Musk's Boring Company to connect the Loop to O'Hare....
Play video
Video: AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
1:23
Today's major tech stories include AT&T clearing the last hurdle to take over Time Warner, Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch and Apple's...
Play video