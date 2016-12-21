Connect with us
Facebook's CEO wanted to learn about artificial intelligence. So he built a simple AI to run his home.

Transcript
Mark Zuckerberg built his own Jarvis AI. Mark Zuckerberg is not just the CEO of Facebook, he's constantly trying new things. In the past he challenged himself to only eating animals that he's killed personally. For 2016 he had a new challenge, create a simple AI. Zuckerberg wrote a blog post saying he's completed building a simple AI to run his home like Jarvis in Ironman. [MUSIC] With this project you would learn the state of artificial intelligence. Zuckerberg's AI is similar to Amazon's Alexa or Google assistant. It can control lights, adjust temperature and play songs. His version of Jarvis can also handle open ended request. Zuckerberg is not aware of any commercial products doing that yet. Jarvis can also recognize people at the front door thanks to facial recognition and let them in. Zuckerberg tried to control appliances using his AI, but ran into problems. Particularly, he found that a lot of toasters will not let you push the bread down if the toaster is off. Zuck wound up getting a toaster from the 1950s, and used a connected outlet to control it. On top of all that, he tinkered with the idea of connecting his AI to a t-shirt cannon, that would shoot him a new gray t-shirt whenever he wanted. Unfortunately, this would require hardware modifications so it's connected t-shirt cannon is on hold for now. To interact with AI, Zuckerberg tied Jarvis to Facebook Messenger, so he could write out text commands to a bot. The bot then relayed his message to the Jarvis server. It even responds to audio clips. For voice recognition, Zuckerberg built an iOS app that effectively let's him use a phone as a remote. He says his next steps are building an Android app and installing Jarvis voice terminals around his home. For more information, check out CNET.com. I'm Miya Azaktun. I'll see you online.

