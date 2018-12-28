Manage your money with these tech tools

[MUSIC]
Take control of your finances this year.
By using a simple app or web service, you could understand how you're spending every penny, where to cut back, And how to budget for the next big splurge.
The service Mint has been around for more than a decade, and is a great all-in-one place to start tracking your money.
The free site now works best when you link all of your accounts, checking, credit cards, investments, etc.
That way, it can examine your bigger financial picture to make accurate recommendations of how to stay on the budget you set.
The service YNAB, short for you need a budget has its users set financial goals.
If its a fancy handbag, a big vacation, or even a new apartment, in addition to laying out monthly expenditures.
Then when money comes in from your linked accounts every dollar is held accountable.
Service starts at $7 a month, but YNAB says that users can save up to $6,000 a year.
And finally, if you're after a service to help manage your bills look no further than the free app, prism.
Connect you bank accounts and your bills and prism will create a payment schedule with alerts and reminders so you can easily settle your debts with just a few taps.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
