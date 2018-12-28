Tech Minute

Manage your money with these tech tools

Transcript
[MUSIC] Take control of your finances this year. By using a simple app or web service, you could understand how you're spending every penny, where to cut back, And how to budget for the next big splurge. The service Mint has been around for more than a decade, and is a great all-in-one place to start tracking your money. The free site now works best when you link all of your accounts, checking, credit cards, investments, etc. That way, it can examine your bigger financial picture to make accurate recommendations of how to stay on the budget you set. The service YNAB, short for you need a budget has its users set financial goals. If its a fancy handbag, a big vacation, or even a new apartment, in addition to laying out monthly expenditures. Then when money comes in from your linked accounts every dollar is held accountable. Service starts at $7 a month, but YNAB says that users can save up to $6,000 a year. And finally, if you're after a service to help manage your bills look no further than the free app, prism. Connect you bank accounts and your bills and prism will create a payment schedule with alerts and reminders so you can easily settle your debts with just a few taps. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

RIP: Farewell to tech that died in 2018

1:48

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra

1:35

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23