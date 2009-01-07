Apple Byte
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:05 >>What's up guys? Welcome to the applebyte. It's everything good and bad. This time here at Macworld 2009. Now Bill Schiller came out on stage. He got a nice warm round of applause even if it was from Apple employees. But we're gonna talk about the announcements that affect you so let's go hit the floor. [ Music ] >>We are here with the new 17-inch MacBook Pro. The big thing about this is its battery. What it's done is this battery has an eight hour charge. You can do the cycle a thousand times. Really what that means is it has three times the juice of regular batteries and it lasts for approximately five years. You'll have all the center ports you're use to seeing on a MacBook Pro 17-inch. You have the USB, the gigabyte Ethernet. You also get the backlit keyboard. Now this machine will come in at a 2.66 Intel Core 2 duo processor. Now the other thing on this machine it's the only MacBook that offers the matt screen finish. Why would you do that? Bill says he likes it. >>Bill: I'm gonna show the [inaudible] version cause that's my favorite part. >>I don't think you do. So anyway check out the new MacBook Pro 17-inch. It will be available in late January for $2799. Ok guys let's talk iTunes. Behind me nothing is cosmetically changed but there are a few new features. Now first of all you've been using the .99 tracts, in April that's going to be going to three tiers, tracts from .69, .99, and $1.29. So the music labels are gonna determine that. Another thing about the iTunes store that people have been waiting for is it will be entirely DRM-free so you can do whatever you want with those tracts. And the final announcement is the fact that on your iPhone if you wanted to buy music you could only do it if you were connected to WiFi, now you can do it whether you're on WiFi or 3G. Now you guys know MacWorld isn't all about the announcements on the keynote. This year we have some movies that you can check out so let's kick it back to the studio. [ Music ] >>I'm here with Kobi and Ron Shely. These guys are the directors, producers, Co-writers, everything you can think of for the movie MacHEADS so we're gonna take a look at a clip and we'll be right back. >>[background music] Has the Mac changed my life? It's kept me isolated, it's kept me from having a wife, it's kept me from having a life. >>[background music] First of all I've never knowingly slept with a Windows user, ever. >>Now you guys interviewed a lot of different types of characters. We kind of saw some of the old school, hard core, zealous. How have you seen with some of the kinda new generation, new school fans, how are they different? >>The way that we show it in the movie is the iPhone line compares to the keynote in 2007. That is where in the iPhone in New York you can see really the change between those hard cores and the new generation of people. >>You guys yourselves are you fan boys? Because people would assume that although you're making a Mac movie that you guys are MacHEADS yourselves. Are you guys? >>We're more filmmakers than MacHEADS. And I think it was important for us to keep this position in order for us to be able to explore this in a rather objective point of view. >>Now that the company is changing in more to a mainstream brand, how have those fans changed? >>Apple is really becoming or always been the brand but you know as the more successful they are, I mean they don't really feel that threatened as they used to be in the 90's. We look at the future we can really see that Apple is becoming a brand really. >>Now you guys were isolated together. You worked on this movie together for about a year and half as brothers. [laughter] You guys must really like each other. >>Oh yeah [laughter] >>I can't wait for this to be over so I can [laughter] get away from my brother. >>Ok so check out the movie and we'll see you guys later. [ Music ] >>Ok guys now an announcement that you might not have really cared about was the improvements to iWork 09. They did revamp Keynote and Pages so you have a few new bells and whistles but they also released iWork.com. It's basically a beta program that allows you to post your document online, edit and collaborate with other users. It's kind of like Apples version of Google Docks so we'll see how all that pans out. Alright guys we're gonna take a look at iLife 09. It was one of the big announcements at the keynote and we're gonna first take a look at iPhoto. Some new features that they introduced was a feature called Faces where it actually uses face recognition to help you organize your photos. You can tag multiple people and it then separates them by the pictures that they are in. So really smart stuff. Another thing they have is called Places. The iPhone application actually organizes this by the places you've been. So you can see a nice little map. There's actually pins that tell you where you're photos have been taken. So that's another cool thing. Another piece of the iLife 09 Suite is iMovie 09 and what they did is they added advanced drag and drop editing and precision editing. So what this allows you to do is be a lot more specific but also if you have a clip you can drag it and drop it into your timeline and it gives you a variety of options whether it's affects or transitions or ways to present the video. Really slick and it does it all in real time which makes it even that more impressive. Another part of iLife 09 is GarageBand 09 and what's new here is artist's lessons. So essentially you can learn how to play the guitar, how to play the keyboard and if you want to you can go to Lessons stores and for $4.99 you can purchase actual lessons from Sting, Sara McGlaughlin. They'll teach you how to play their songs in a more simplified fashion. So there you have it. Some pretty hot picks from myself. Now at the end of the Keynote we got a special appearance by Tony Bennett and I gotta say that Phil Schiller's hair is a lot like Tony's. I don't know what was up with that.