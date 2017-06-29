Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
MacOS High Sierra public beta is out and here are the highlights

For most of us, Photos and Safari are the best things in the beta.
Apple's High Sierra update for Mac OS Sierra doesn't seem like a big change on the surface. But that's because there's a lot new going on under the hood to lay the groundwork for future enhancements. But there are also some excellent updates to the Photos app and Safari browser, as well as tweaks elsewhere to streamline your experience. Safari goes a long way to improve your browsing. Thanks to blocking auto play videos with sound be default. It also offers intelligent cookie management to help prevent sites from following you around the web with ads. Photos has a newer interface with more ways to filter your content. But Apple basically overhauled the editor. It's now much easier to get to the advanced tools and you can turn adjustments on or off with a click to experiment. [MUSIC] But really my favorite tiny addition is support for tables in notes, both to create them and to paste them in. With High Sierra, Apple expands iCloud's role as the hub of your Apple world. It rolls out it's new iCloud file sharing for working on documents collaboratively. Sharing links instead of files, syncing shared files, and controlling shared access. The public beta is free to download today but I did hit some bugs while testing. So, as with most betas, I recommend that you not install it on a system that you really need to work properly.

