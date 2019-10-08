MacOS Catalina has arrived, Amazon's first kids' Kindle

Transcript
Transcription not available for MacOS Catalina has arrived, Amazon's first kids' Kindle.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

65 episodes

Alphabet City

65 episodes

CNET Top 5

831 episodes

The Daily Charge

879 episodes

What the Future

317 episodes

Tech Today

998 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Are the Surface Pro X, Samsung Galaxy Book S the future of PCs? (The Daily Charge, 10/7/2019)

9:34

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are touch-friendly

2:32

5G made simple

4:59

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Duo and the future of smartphones

8:18

Microsoft just gave away next year's big reveals (The Daily Charge, 10/2/2019)

8:51

Dual screens are the future for Microsoft

1:26

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

iPad Pro and MacBook Pro could get better than OLED displays

8:44

Google Play Music takes another step toward the grave

4:50

Taycan is a great first all-electric car from Porsche, but it's far from perfect

4:28

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus

2:42

5G made simple

4:59

Five things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

3:01

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Galaxy Fold makes its case for the future

7:50

First look at Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Laptop 3

5:52

Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen devices

5:12

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are touch-friendly

2:32

Love the Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor, hate the price

2:37

GoPro Hero 8 Black is its most powerful, feature-filled camera ever

5:30

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14