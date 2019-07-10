MacBook Air and Pro updates, WarnerMedia intros HBO Max
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now, Apple is giving the MacBook Air a true tone display upgrade and lowering its price down to 1099 which is $100 less than its previous starting point.
The MacBook Pros also receiving an update now including an eighth generation quad core processor Which Apple claims will allow for twice as fast speeds.
Both laptops will be eligible for student discounts as well.
Google and Amazon are bringing the YouTube app back to Fire TV, signaling an end to the company's feud over streaming platforms, which stretches back years.
The end of the beginning should also make life much easier for those who want to use YouTube on other Amazon devices Avoiding annoying workarounds to get certain content to show up.
And finally, WarnerMedia streaming flagship has been revealed as HBO Max, a platform that will be home to HBO properties, as well as franchises like Sesame Street and friends.
The service is set to launch in the spring of 2020.
We don't have specific pricing on it just yet.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
Instagram rolls out AI-powered moderation, White House summit...
1:09
Google working on Chrome pause button, Bill Gates calls himself...