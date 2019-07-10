Tech Today

MacBook Air and Pro updates, WarnerMedia intros HBO Max

Transcript
This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now, Apple is giving the MacBook Air a true tone display upgrade and lowering its price down to 1099 which is $100 less than its previous starting point. The MacBook Pros also receiving an update now including an eighth generation quad core processor Which Apple claims will allow for twice as fast speeds. Both laptops will be eligible for student discounts as well. Google and Amazon are bringing the YouTube app back to Fire TV, signaling an end to the company's feud over streaming platforms, which stretches back years. The end of the beginning should also make life much easier for those who want to use YouTube on other Amazon devices Avoiding annoying workarounds to get certain content to show up. And finally, WarnerMedia streaming flagship has been revealed as HBO Max, a platform that will be home to HBO properties, as well as franchises like Sesame Street and friends. The service is set to launch in the spring of 2020. We don't have specific pricing on it just yet. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

53 episodes

Alphabet City

54 episodes

CNET Top 5

820 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

311 episodes

Tech Today

920 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Apollo: Missions to the Moon clip shows rare footage of the world watching the moon landing

4:33

Apple cuts new MacBook Air price, but kills off $999 classic edition

2:41

Huawei’s homegrown OS faces a steep uphill climb

1:23

Loads of Android apps are skirting privacy controls

1:12

Here's what Amazon revealed about Alexa privacy to a US senator

1:56

Here's how genetic genealogist CeCe Moore finds potential criminal suspects

7:40

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Fresh iPhone 11 leaks and more Jony Ive news

7:30

New Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds will make you never want to listen to AirPods again

5:17

2019 BMW X5 is a great return to form

5:36

T-Mobile and Sprint's mega-deal might actually happen this time (The 3:59, Ep. 582)

5:41

Apollo: Missions to the Moon clip shows rare footage of the world watching the moon landing

4:33

What you should know about the Samsung Galaxy S11

4:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

New Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds will make you never want to listen to AirPods again

5:17

Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2

7:10

Can Sony's robot pup Aibo make friends with real dogs?

7:52

How robots like Aibo play to your emotions

10:22

Samsung Q70R midrange QLED TV brings style and substance

2:25

First look at the iPadOS beta

6:52

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent

1:37

Amazon Prime Day: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

1:43

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04

Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet

2:37