Lull Original Premium Mattress Review: A Cut Above Lull's Original Bed

Jun 20, 2024 Mattresses

The Lull original premium mattress, the new mid-tier level offering within L's lineup. Who is it gonna be best for? What do you got to know about it? We'll cover all that and so much more in today's video. And today we're gonna go over the five major things that you should probably know about this mattress if you're maybe considering getting it for yourself. But the first major thing that you should know about the lo original premium, which we received for free from L to review is its overall construction. So this is an all foam bed that's around 12 inches thick. It has dent support foam on the bottom, a high density transition layer to act as a buffer between the support and comfort for the bed and then a breathable gel infused memory foam on top. The bed is rounded out with a quilted cover that has even more memory foam for comfort. And the bed itself looks a cut above many others online, taking the concepts behind the original lull to the next level. To me, it's a lot like the original lull mattress only. Much more quality and kind of tightened up. That quilted cover definitely adds more of a premium aesthetic to the bed. But even though the bed has some memory foam qualities near the top, we would say the entire design of it gives it more of a neutral foam feel. This should be an accommodating style of mattress feel to just about any sleeper out there. That memory foam is designed to be especially breathable. So it's not gonna be as dense as a viscous gel memory foam that's found on something like a nectar or a Tempur pedic. It almost resembles a softer comfort foam. It's really responsive on top. But when you hop on, you can kind of feel some of that dense pressure relief from the transitional layer in the middle of the bed. I almost liken the feel of this mattress to something like the Casper One foam. So just know, unlike the more mixed blended foam feel that you're gonna find on the original L here, you're getting more of a generally accommodating neutral foam feel. Now, another thing to note about this bed is its overall firmness profile. It's gonna skew towards the firmer end of the spectrum, right, in between a medium and a proper medium firm. This type of firmness should work fine for all sleep styles, but it's a little more ideal for supporting back or stomach sleepers who prefer something firm but not too firm. You can definitely sleep on this mattress if you're more of a, I'm a nation sleeper like myself. But if you tend to favor your side or you're just a strict side sleeper flat out, it may be a bit too firm for your liking. The original Lol and the Lulu hybrid are closer to a flat medium. So that's a little bit more suitable for a side sleeping preference. And also keep in mind that the all foam design of the bed makes it best for supporting average to petite size builds. If you're a heavier person, definitely consider the Lulu hybrid or any other hybrid mattress online. The fourth thing you gotta know about the l original premium mattress is the policies it's gonna be backed by and oh boy, are they good? You get completely free bed and box shipping with the mattress. Once it's in your possession, you get an entire year long trial period. So that's more than enough time to decide if the bed's gonna be right for you or not. If you decide the bed's not right for you, you do have a return option at your disposal. But if you want to keep it, it's backed by a lifetime warranty. If you want to see more specific information regarding this policy stuff, I know it can be kind of general what I just went over. There should be some more helpful, comprehensive detail in the description box. A bed could have the best policy information in the world, but it's all null and void if the price is off. So the fifth thing that you should know about the little original premium mattress is its price point. Keep in mind as of when I'm recording this video, it's around a major sale for the bed. So this pricing could be a little bit different as of when you're watching. But currently a queen size retails for the $1700 mark. But after discount, you're gonna be paying just over the $1000 mark flat for it. All things considered. I'd say that's not half bad for a more premium, all phone mattress online these days, we're gonna have whatever is most current with the promotions and pricing for this bed link down below in the description box. So feel free to check that out for yourself. But that leaves us with the question who ultimately is gonna be best for this mattress? And I would say if you're in the market for a premium, all foam mattress and you're interested in getting a lull bed, but you want something with a neutral foam feel that's on the slightly firmer end of the spectrum go for it. But personally, if you're just looking for a no frills matt interest and you wanna save a couple 100 bucks, look into the original L it's a little bit more affordable, especially after a discount for you. But those are the five major things that you should know about the low original premium. Hopefully, this video guided you in the right direction today towards your online mattress search. I'm JD with CNET and we'll see you in the next one.