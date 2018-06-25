Your video, "Luke Cage, season 2: The best things about it"
These are the top five best things about Luke Cage season two. Marvel's newest Netflix series is out. But maybe you skipped it. Here are the reasons why you should check it out. If you haven't seen the season, minor spoils are ahead. Let's get to it. At number five, there is a lot going on in the season. This can also be a bad thing at times since there's a lot going on in the season. To the point that maybe the stories told in season 2 could have been spread out in a season and a half easily. A couple of episodes seemed like they could serve as season finales. All that being said, the smaller stories interconnect well and serve a greater story. Coming in at number four is the music, since a lot of this show takes place at the club Harlem's Paradise, there are a lot of musical performances. Watching season two, you'll see Faith Evans, Ghostface Killa, KRS1, and others perform. There are also some great blues covers All the music at the overall ambience of the show. Number three, the supporting characters are great. This kind of goes hand in hand with number five, since there's a lot going on, the supporting characters have a lot to do. Misty Night, Luke's father James. Mariah and Shades are all excellent. Each of their arcs are told well with twists and turns that make for lots of intricate stories. All of the actors seem to be comfortable and are having fun with their roles. Coming in at number two are the compelling rival. And in season two you've got both Mariah and Bushmaster as the two main antagonists for Luke Cage and each other. In some respects they're not really your traditional villains especially Bushmaster. He's just trying to undo some wrongs done to his family. There are some great scenes with Bushmaster as he is talking with his family and he comes across as a three dimensional character. Another scene has Bushmaster talking with Luke Cage while in a semi-truce, which adds another layer to him. And the number one best thing about the second season of Luke Cage, is changing the status quo. By the end of the season, things have changed substantially. We're not gonna spoil the season, so the b roll we're gonna show next will not match at all to what I'm saying. Characters die, other characters get their come uppings, new alliances are formed. Other characters ascended to take over Holland. By the end of season two, you'll want to see season three. And that's the mark of any great season of television. Did you like the second season fo Luke Cage, are you over the Marvel television universe. Let us know. I'm Iyax Akhtar see you, online. [MUSIC]

