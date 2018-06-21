Logitech's iPad school tools include a pretty nice Crayon

CNET First Look
Logitech's iPad school tools include a pretty nice CrayonWe take a look at the super-sturdy Rugged Combo 2, and a stylus that's nearly as good as the Apple Pencil, headed to schools next year.
Transcript
Hey school's over. Time to think about going back to school. Apple has a plan for you when yo�� go back to school that involves the iPad and a bunch of Logitech accessories. Now at cnet, I'm not at school and my kid's still at school, so I decided to just try this out at my school, which is where And see what these new accessories bring to the table. And you can't buy these yourself, but schools can. This is the Logitech Rugged Combo II keyboard, and the Logitech Crayon stylus. The crayon style is the most interesting one because like Apple's pencil which is pressure sensitive this style kind of works like that for cost $50 as opposed to a 100. Now, again you can't buy it, but it would be nice if you could. This is only able to work on the iPad sixth generation [UNKNOWN], which is the one that came out in March That budget, school-targeted iPad. It's a really great iPad, but it has a little extra something inside it that allows this to work with it. So, it's kinda like a pencil, and it's not like a Bluetooth stylus. It has it's own lightning rechargeable innards, so you plug it in and charge it for eight hours. And then there's a button on the side when you turn it on. It automatically works with the iPad. You don't actually need to parrot so once you do that, you're able to move around and do all the stuff that you could do on an iPad with a pencil and a lot of that is annotation and there are things that are hooked into IOS 11 that work instantly in a way that a capacitive stylus, ones that You buy [UNKNOWN] and works like your finger doesn't. So, it means you could do instance notes, or annotations work recognises this. Plus, this works with angles even though it's not pressure sensitive you could tilt it and have it sketch like a pencil in order to wider angle which is really cool. The response in this is nice, plus this doesn't roll on a table. It actually feels better to hold in my hand I wish they will make this available for more iPads. Now the rugged combo two is a pretty big hefty keyboard case. Logitech makes great iPad cases that are a lot smaller than this one. This one is totally targeted for schools. It survives up to a four foot drop. And it does pretty well in our first few drops here on a cement floor. It also has a detachable keyboard, this is my favorite part, because this keyboard actually powers through the iPad, via like a lightning pass through, and it's kind of like the side connector that's on the iPad Pro models. Which this doesn't have. So it means that you don't have to charge this up or, connect it via Bluetooth. Which is useful in schools. It snaps on, but even if you don't have that, you've still got an angled back here so, this can work as a stand. And you can charge it while it's in the case. It's got a loop To hold the crayon in. This is $100 and the crayon is 50. So, I mean if you're just cool buying that, that's not cheap especially since you also have to buy the iPad. But taking a look at these as accessories, I really like the keyboard. I don't like the whole bulkiness of us, but I do like the water resistance of the keyboard which is something you don't usually get on a lot of accessories. And this crayon, I hope this comes out for more people. That's a little hands on with the crayon and the rugged combo two case for the Ipad 6th generation that you might start seeing in schools, coming this fall.