Logitech diNovo Keyboard Mac EditionThe Logitech diNovo Mac Edition looks sexy and is comfortable for typing, but it's a pricey upgrade for a keyboard that lacks integrated USB ports and backlit keys.
Transcript
>> All right. So you've got yourself a brand new Mac but aren't really happy with the keyboard that comes in a box. Well if you could afford to spend a little extra cash this keyboard will do the job. I'm Justin Yu and this is a First Look at the Logitech diNovo Keyboard Mac edition. Now we've reviewed a lot of other Logitech peripherals in the past and they've solidified the role as our favorite manufacturer of third party input devices. Now this Mac keyboard's design is beautiful. It's got a piano black finish with a silver wrist rest that perfectly matches your Mac Book Air. The keyboard is wireless and uses a 2.4 gigahertz connection via this mini USB download to establish the partnership with your computer. It's also powered by four triple A non-rechargeable batteries that are included in the box and launched the claims that the batteries will last three years of continuous usage or more if you remember to flip this power switch on the side when you're not using it. The keyboard is super comfortable to type on for long periods of time thanks to Logitech's perfect stroke key design. Each key is evenly sized and spaced with a short depression distance across the surface which creates a really fluid experience that we actually prefer over the standard apple keyboard. Now the keyboard is definitely not perfect; however, it actually lacks a few of the Apple accommodations we've come to enjoy. For example, you can forget about plugging your mouse into this keyboard. It doesn't have any extra USB ports. Also unlike other keyboards, you can't make adjustments to the angle and height for ergonomics, so if you're currently experiencing wrist pain due to long hours of typing, you might actually be happier with a more fine tuned keyboard. For example, Logitech's cordless desktop wave keyboard. Now like all of Logitech's products, we really actually enjoyed our time using this keyboard--shirts missing a few details is actually more expensive than the stock Apple keyboard, but if you really need a replacement and your wallet can take the pain, you won't be disappointed with the Logitech diNovo Mac Edition keyboard. I'm Justin Yu thanks for watching.