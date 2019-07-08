Loads of Android apps are skirting privacy controls
[SOUND] Where the apps loaded you loaded your Android phones Katie researcher international Computer Science Institute more than 1000 apps you more than 1300 apps.
Still gather your precise location and phone identifier info.
Even if you deny them permission, it's yet another red flag sometimes for the Android market.
You have to be aware of what kind of apps you're loading.
Right, and so Google did say that they are going to address these issues in Android Q, which is expected to be Released later this year, but yeah, like we've seen this over and over again over the years where if developers do find kind of an easy access point, to just be able to get permissions, they'll do it.
And it's curious said that Google's waiting till And Roku, right?
We would have liked to see them address it faster.
That version of the OS doesn't come out til the fall and it's unclear if every single device is going to upgrade to that OS.
It won't, it won't.
So, just to note, Shutterfly and Bidos Hong Kong Disneyland app are among the apps that actually
Take your location information even if you say no in terms of permission.
