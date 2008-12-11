Loaded: 'Playboy' is a bust

Loaded
Loaded: 'Playboy' is a bustGoogle adds magazines to its book project, Microsoft launches a blogging platform, and "Playboy" launches a very silly Webcast called "Interns."
Transcript
>> Natalie Del Conte: We will add magazines to it's book project, Microsoft launches a blogging platform and Playboy launches a webcast - and I'm sure you can already get what I think of that... It's Wednesday, December 10, I'm Natalie Del Conte and it's time to get loaded. ^m00:00:13 [ music ] ^m00:00:17 Google's book project now extends to magazines. Google has added current and past magazines to it's book database, which will allow users to search, read, and print out pages from magazines in full color in the exact layout they were originally published in. The pages contain the magazine's own branding and link back to the magazine's live website. The magazines will also share ad revenue with Google. Participating publishers include Hurst, Johnson Publishing, New York Media, and MS. You'll find some really great titles there like Popular Science, New York magazine Ebony, and more. So say goodbye to microfilm; you may never have to go to an actual library again. Speaking of Google, the company has released it's 2008 Zeitgeist which gives us a little cross sectional look at our culture. You might be happy to know that it has very little to do with celebrity obsession, a little but not much. You can find it yourself at Google dot com slash Zeitgeist 2008, and find the fastest rising search terms by country. The fastest rising keywords internationally were Sarah Palin, Beijing 2008, and FaceBook login. The only celebrities involved are Keith Ledger and the Jonas Brothers, unless of course you count Sarah Palin as a celebrity - which I actually think is debatable. Microsoft launched a blogging platform called Oxite. It isn't meant to compete with consumer programs like Word press or movable type though. This is a developer's platform designed to support either blogs or larger websites. It's open standards and standard's compliant and it let's users create and edit sets of pages on one site, support multiple blogs on one site and add customized HTML into pages. It's an Apple release but you can still participate by going to Visit Mix dot com slash lab slash Oxite. Hulu added two new features that you might find useful. If you pause a video during playback on the site, you'll now notice a buffer progress bar that will display how much of the video has been downloaded. You can't leave a video unpaused and expect it to buffer in it's entirety though. Hulu can only buffer a small portion of the video at a time, but it's ideal if your connection isn't the fastest and you don't want to watch choppy video. Hulu also launched a new feature that will let you view a Hulu video embedded on another site in full screen mode. You can do this by hovering your mouse over the video during playback, a full screen icon will appear in the upper right corner. AT and T has announced that they've begun testing Femtocell technology, which can significantly improve cell phone coverage in your home. Femtocells are basically small cell towers that live in your home and then pipe your voice data over your high speed internet connection. Sprint has already offered a version of this technology in select markets, and Verizon is said to be exploring Femtocells as well. T-Mobile however, has opted to instead offer Wi-Fi enabled phones which can seamlessly switch between the T-Mobile network and your home wireless network. AT and T however, hopes that it's solution will be able to offer 3G data services as well as traditional voice services. Tivo may be responsible for killing commercials, but they're trying to bring them back. The company has started to insert text ads into paused programming, which means that when you're watching something and you pause it, you'll see an overlay ad for a ragu or something like that. It works for prerecorded content as well as live TV. Fortunately it's only for the pause feature right now, it doesn't ad ads to your on demand watching habits. I would actually say this is just fine, it wouldn't bother me to see an ad when I pause something; especially since when I pause something, it's specifically because I have to look away from the TV. Advertise all I want when I'm looking, fine by me. If you're vacillating on whether or not to get a Netbook, here's some incentive; they're getting even cheaper than they already are. Lenovo cut prices on all models of the Idea Pad S10, which means you can get one for as cheap as 349 dollars. The higher capacity versions with a gigagram and 160 gig of hard drive space can be purchased for as low as 399 dollars. The Dell Inspiron Mini is also cheaper at 299 dollars, but that's the stripped down version that runs Linux; has 512 megs of RAM and 4 gigs of hard drive - still not bad. To pick out which one might be the best for you, make sure you watch all our reviews here on CNET. Rumors are already flying about Mac World since we're less than a month away. The latest rumors who rear it's ugly head is that Apple is gonna go all DRM free in iTunes. Speculation is that this could happen this week even. I do think Apple will go this direction, but why would they do it in a soft launch announcement style when they've got Steve just weeks away. I'm guessing Jobs wants to announce this to the masses himself, but if I'm wrong - and it does happen - I will happily eat those words and let you know about it right here on Loaded. Playboy has launched a new web series called Interns. It looks ridiculous, but if you find the premise of a reality series about people doing an internship for Playboy compelling, you can find it on the web and on Myspace. >> This is... this is good. I wonder if every internship is like this. >> Natalie Del Conte: It will also be available for streaming on your mobile device. Playboy hasn't made the new media transition all that easily. They're You Tube contest was a bust, pun intended, and so was their Ning social network Playboy U. I'm not convinced that a webisode is a their ticket to new media triumph though, that's a tough business even without the egregious nudity. Those are your headlines for today, thank you for watching. I'll see you tomorrow. I'm Natalie DelConte, this is CNET TV, and you've just been loaded. ^m00:05:38 [ music ]