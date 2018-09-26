Lifx Tiles bring smart (but glitchy) color to your walls
LifX is the latest name to bring smart, color changing light to people's walls.
And they're doing it with these things, called the LifX tiles.
Each one is about eight inches squared and an inch and a half thick.
And comes with a built-in wifi radio.
Connect them via micro USB cable and then stick them to your walls for a color changing piece of smart abstract art.
A five tile starter kit costs $250.
Now the really neat thing about LIFX tiles and the thing that separates them from their chief competitors over at Nanoleaf is that you can put multiple colors on each tile across 64 individual zones of light.
So, if I open up the app, I see a mark up of my setup.
I pick a color and drag my finger across it like this, and I get orange or whatever color I want under the tiles.
I can also go to the effects section, and then pull up an effect like this one, that randomizes the colors and animates them sort of love limp for your wall.
Like other effect products, the tiles are pretty bright and the colors are great
Plus they work with Siri, Alexa, Cortana, and the Google Assistant for voice activated lighting changes.
But the tiles also come with a couple of notable limitations.
For starters, you can't expand your setup past the five tiles that come in the starter kit.
With Nanoleaf, each power supply can support up to 30 pounds.
I also wasn't a fan of the way Lightfix connects each tile with that micro USB cable.
You'll have to thread each one through the back in awkward ways during installation.
Making for a trickier setup than you'll experience with Nanoleaf.
And with inputs for those cables on only two sides per tile, your configuration options are a bit more limited than you'll get with Nanoleaf too.
The other problem frustratingly bad software.
I encountered all kinds of kinks and quirks during testing and while shooting this video to be honest.
Especially in the app which would constantly get the tile's configuration confused, or lose connection with them all together.
If you can put up with those short-comings, then there's a lot to like about the LifeX approach to design-focused smart home tech.
Especially when you start saving designs as scenes, and calling them up with a quick voice command.
Like this kind of spooky, shining-inspired scene.
But for now, I think the not only for them starter kit which costs less and comes with more panels.
Would still be my first choice for adding a splash of color across my walls.
