LG's new smart appliances are ready to help make proper cocktails and keep clothes their cleanest
Transcript
[MUSIC]
So I'm at the LG booth at CES, I'm taking a look at a washer that can tell what clothes you are washing.
We are also gonna look at an instant [INAUDIBLE] fridge that makes cool [INAUDIBLE] And an InstaView oven starting with the washer.
If you're like me and you're not super precise when you're washing clothes, you just tend to throw stuff in there, this washer can actually help out which is amazing.
Throw whatever you want in the washer, it will detect both the weight and the fabric of your clothes, and it will optimize the cycle for you.
That's really neat and again, it could come in really handy for someone like me who isn't super careful when I'm washing the clothes.
And it might make my clothes that much Cleaner.
So the AI will both detect and optimize the cycle.
And I can put a bunch of detergent in here and it will measure out and distribute just the right amount for your specific cycle.
Then when the, Washes done.
It communicates all that info to the dryer so the dryer knows what's coming and can optimize the cycle there too.
And boom, all of a sudden, I'm a laundry expert and my clothes will come out spotless.
That's the idea, at least.
This is also a twin wash, so it has this bottom drawer that you can pull out and wash an extra load, getting laundry done twice as fast.
That's something that sounds really appealing.
LG hasn't actually announced the price on any of this yet, it's brand new to CES this year And it could be really cool if you don't like sticking around and sorting out all your clothes beforehand, but just want to throw everything in and still haven't come out spotless.
Anyway, we're gonna look at kitchen stuff now, specifically the LG inside of your fridge.
If that sounds familiar, it's because LG has announced the inside of your fridge like a number of different times.
But, the cool twist this time is it makes spherical ice.
So if you like craft cocktails, these spherical ice cubes are balls that are clear, that go into your cocktail, they melt slower.
I had a couple of cocktail snobs back in the office who are super excited about this thing and if you like your cocktails, a very specific way.
This fridge is going to be up your alley and then again, it has this interview thing where the door lights up.
You see what's inside.
It's cool.
We've just seen it before spherical ice, and they're bringing inside of you feature to the oven as well, which didn't work that time.
But in theory If I knock on the door boom, it lights up and we have an inside view of it as well which allows you to check on what's inside the oven wallets cooking so you don't have to open the door let out all the heat.
So LG is spreading out the instant view stuff for it smart appliances.
It's a cool trick.
We just seen it before, but we haven't seen the oven before and the spherical ice was announced a couple of months ago.
Still cool, still exciting and a really nice feature if you like cocktails at home.
So between the washer that knows what clothes you're washing and the fridge with spherical ice and the oven with interview, LG has got a lot of cool new features on display here at CES.
A lot of these feel actually smart and actually useful to make these smart kitchen practically smart, which is really important.
So we're looking forward to testing of all out and we don't know the prices on any of them.
I'm assuming it'll be a little bit more than your typical fridge and I'm hoping that these features will make them worth the extra buck.
If you liked the video, please like and subscribe.
And thank you very much for watching.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
LG Display's first-class airline displays are bonkers
8:00
Julia all-in-one smart cooker replaces all of your clunky kitchen...
2:38
Smart bidet machine cleans where the sun doesn't shine
2:05
Kwikset Halo Touch uses your fingerprint to open the deadbolt
2:20
Simple handheld device delivers temporary tattoos in seconds
1:48
CES 2020: Taking the Faraday Future FF 91 EV for a spin
3:38
Samsung's SelfieType is an invisible AI keyboard for your phone
1:29
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs a lot into a small...
2:24
Juno Chiller is like a microwave for cooling your drinks
3:04
Withings' sleep apnea-detecting smartwatch is the first of its...