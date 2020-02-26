LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen
Hey everybody, it's Lynn from CNET, and I'm here with a new LG V60 ThinQ 5G.
It's LG's newest phone that was supposed to announce at MWC before the tech show got cancelled.
Anyway, we have it here now and it's a big premium phone that works with this dual screen accessory.
And it's poised to go against the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Now LG released a similar dual screen device like this before with the LG V50 and the G8X last year.
So it's committing to this design again but investing more in 5G and other camera features.
The V 60 has a big 6.8 inch OLED display and the accessory case basically doubles the screen size.
Taking advantage of this feature does require some time to learn, even for me who already had a chance to use this accessory last year when it first came out.
But once you get the hang of it, you can multitask on both screens or expand certain apps across the whole thing like a tablet.
Keep in mind though, that there will be a big hinge in the middle and it will obstruct your view.
It definitely doesn't give you that same kind of seamless folding experience as a Motorola razor or the Z flip.
You can also use the case as a kickstand and like last year's GAX You can integrate the second screen with a gamepad too.
Now that I have some time to digest what I just saw, I will say that the case does add a lot of bulk to the phone.
And I'm not really a fan of those ridges, and how exactly the case we bundled with the purchase of the phone will vary from carrier to carrier?
I remember last year for the US carriers included the case for free, but only for a limited time.
So, keep a lookout for that.
The phone features two rear cameras, there's a standard sixty four megapixel camera and a thirteen megapixel wide angle lens.
There's also a time of flight camera for AR and depth sensing applications, like LG is new native 3D photo effects.
This allows you to take portrait pictures with a moving sense of depth.
You can also record 8k video and zoom up to 10 X. Samsung's latest galaxy line can also capture footage in 8k What's the S 20 and S 20 plus consume up to 30 X. On the front is a hole punch 10 megapixel camera for all your selfies.
Like I mentioned before the V 60 has 5G, the 5G deployment kicked off in 2019.
More will take place throughout this year and next.
So even though you may not have 5G in your area now, it could come later.
Other V60 features include a five ampere hour, a water resistant design, and perhaps most stand out of all, a headphone jack.
Yep, unlike most high end phones available today, the V60 still has that rare audio port So you could plug in your beloved wired headphones.
LG hasn't announced availability dates and prices just yet, but the company does say that the V 16 will be cheaper than the Galaxy S 20 which currently starts at $999.
Now, whether that means the phone is $998 or $100, we don't know.
But since last year's j x cost about $780 I imagine it started around that price or likely higher.
For more information, read my hands on@cnet.com and be sure to like and subscribe and browse our YouTube channel for more tech related videos.
