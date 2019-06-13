LG V50 is a big 5G phone with a big price

The LG V50 ThinQ is notable for one reason its LG [UNKNOWN] first 5G phone.
Starting at nearly $1150 its $200 more than last year V40.
That's because it has a faster processor twice as much built in storage a bigger battery and of course 5G connectivity.
But unless you live in an area where that high speed coverage exists or will exist soon, you can't really take advantage of that.
If you're not on sprint, the phone will come on Verizon, at&t, and T Mobile.
On a later date.
The Wii 60 is a big ultra Luxe phone.
It features a huge 6.4 inch Ola display, which is great to be photos and video.
The phone is actually kinda slippery though and I would notice it slide around every time I put it on a flat surface.
One time it actually fell from a footstool about a foot off the ground.
And while it didn't get any scratches, it actually fell on this corner.
It ended up later getting scratches on the back of the phone when I put it on a rocky surface.
The phone is water resistant too and it survived a 30 minute dunk in a bucket easily.
The phone has a total of five cameras.
On the back is a 12 megapixel standard camera, a 16 megapixel wide angle shooter and, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera.
It's a similar setup to the Galaxy S10 plus, and the V50 capture bright vibrant shots.
The wide angle lens is also useful for when I wanted to see more content in the frame Though its field of view isn't as wide as the Galaxy S10 Plus is wide angle camera, the colors of the 50 captured had more pop compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro portrait photos with the rear camera.
We're clear and the fallout between the four and background looks smooth across all three phones.
As for portrait shots with the front camera, I prefer the one plus seven pro since it looked sharper skin tone on the V 50.
looks more natural though, than the Galaxy S 10 plus.
The V 50 features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is the same use in the Galaxy S 10 plus and the one plus seven pro Benchmark tests were pretty much comparable across the three phones.
The the V 60 did manage to beat the S 10 plus by just a hair on all the four benchmarks I ran.
But I wouldn't get caught up on these numbers because in real world testing, I didn't notice much of a difference between any of these three phones.
As for its battery, anecdotally the V50 lasts more than a work day with heavy usage.
When I started testing the phones 5G speeds in earnest back in Dallas, it started at 82% at 1 PM.
By 4:39 PM when I finished data tests, the phone was at 32%.
During our lab test for continuous video playback on airplane mode, the V50 lasted 17 hours and 49 minutes, which is a great run, and it's longer than the OnePlus 7 Pro which clocked in 15 hours and 50 minutes.
Both phones however couldn't outlast the Galaxy S10 Plus which clocked in an impressive 21 hours.
I won't go too much into the phones 5G capabilities since I go over all that in an earlier video.
But to sum it up, I got to test Sprint's 5G speeds in Dallas.
But your experience if you have 5G or will get 5G will be vastly different than mine.
There's a lot of variables to consider, like how many people are on the network, what time of day you're using it, and even the weather.
And this is all compounded by the fact that 5G is still in its nascent stages, and that goes across all the carriers.
So keep that in mind.
Other V50 features include a Google Assistant launch button, a headphone jack, which is a pretty rare thing these days in high-end phones, And wireless charging.
Overall, the V50 is a fantastic phone.
it's big, fast and it could take lots of cool fun pictures with its five cameras.
But it's expensive, it's over a $1,000.
And if you're thinking to jump of 5G, know that sprint and other carriers have pricier phone plans just for 5G.
If you currently don't have 5G, I say skip the V50 and go for a cheaper phone like the OnePlus 7 Pro or even the LG G8.
And if you do live in ana rea with 5G or will get 5G soon, I still say skip it.
The network is in its early stages and coverage isn't as widespread or reliable as it will be in the near future.
So, unless you have a big budget or, you absolutely need to be on the bleeding edge of network technology I think investing in this 5g phone now is just not worth it.
