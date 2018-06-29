The LG V35 ThinQ has a gorgeous screen and an AI camera

CNET First Look
The LG V35 ThinQ has a gorgeous screen and an AI cameraAvailable on AT&T and Google Project Fi, the $900 LG V35 is a premium phone that's gunning for the Galaxy S9 Plus.
Transcript
[MUSIC] In addition to the G7 flagship, the V35 ThinQ is another high-end phone from LG. Available on US carriers AT&T and Google Project Fi for $900, it competes against ultra-premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9+ And the Google Pixel 2 XL. The V 35 thin Q is a half step update of the previous two V 30 phones. And features a faster processor, more RAM and better cameras. It looks nearly identical to the G7 but with key differences. It doesn't have a black notch nor a physical Google assistant button. Its fingerprint reader at the back doubles as the power button too. Lastly it has an OLED screen while the G7 hs an LCD display. That means blacks look especially dark and inky on the v35. But it's also not as bright as the G7 and whites don't look as brilliantly white. But other than that, the phone retains many of the same convenient design features like a headphone jack and water resistence. You can dunk it in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes and it won't conk out. The V35 has two 60 mega pixel cameras on the back. One is a standard lens and the other is a wide angle. Which lets you capture more content in each frame. The camera also has an AI feature that can identify and categorize images like a city scape for example. It will then auto adjust the camera settings accordingly and suggest filters. Overall, the V35 takes excellent shots. Though the Pixel 2 XL is better in low light and portrait mode, Picture from the v35 were sharp and vibrant. In our lab, preliminary testing for continuous video playback on airplane mode yielding more than 15 hours of usage. That doesn't edge out the galaxy S9 Plus is nearly 17 hour average but it does exceed the Pixel 2's 14 hour time. [MUSIC] The V35 is a great phone and it matches the Galaxy S9+ nearly spec by spec. However, the S9+ is only $15 more on AT&T. And it has a slightly bigger battery and screen and software goodies like iris scanning and Bixby. As for the pixel 2XL, it tales a better picture that V35. Even though it came out last year. But if you need a new phone right now, and can't wait for the rumored Pixel 3 in October, the $50 more you'll hand over to project 5 for the V 35 is worth it to future proof your phone with a newer and much faster processor. [MUSIC]