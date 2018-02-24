The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile World Congress 2018

LG V30S ThinQ brings improved specs and a focus on AI

LG's low-profile pass through Mobile World Congress included a new version of the V30 with AI camera tricks and the ability to control your LG smart appliances.
LG came to mobile congress not like a lion but more like a lamb. Though it has unveiled the latest version of its G series phones that the Barcelona show has showed the last couple of years, in 2018 the company opted to take an existing phone and give it a bit more. The LG V30S thin Q takes the V30 that LG introduced in October and adds artificial intelligence smarts through LG's thin Q Suite of smart products that we saw at CES 2018. Though the V30 already had Google Assistant, the V30S brings an AI cam that will recognize objects and adjust settings to match. There's also QLens which will recognize an image and find information about it, such as when you're out shopping And Q voice, which will let you control your LG home appliances. On the outside, the V30 S has the same design as the V30, though it does come on a new platinum grey color. Inside it has Has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6-inch display, but the dual-lens camera gets a bright mode and there's a bump in storage. The V30S ThinQ will be out in March, 2018.

