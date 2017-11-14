LG V30 is the 'everything but the kitchen sink' phone

HolidayBuyer's Guide
[MUSIC] Do you ever get the feeling each new phone is missing something you'd want, say a great camera, a long battery life or a headphone jack? Samsung's been the only phone maker to offer an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink phone, but now there's the LG V30 as well. Okay it's big and expensive, it's $830 for the unlocked version that works on every carrier. Trust me, you'll want that. But for the money the P30 includes practically every feature I crave. Vibrant all web screen, check. Gorgeous glass and metal build, yes. Water proofing and wireless charging, totally. Fingerprint sensor, yes and it's beautifully placed. unlike Samsung's camera smug-back. And if you're a headphone jack junkie, check this out! The v30 has the jack and a built in digital and analog converter that makes my music sound awesome! Admittedly, you'll need some decent headphones to really notice. So here's the part where i usually reveal the deal-breaking flaw. Say, a crappy camera or poor battery life, but no My V30 always last well past bed time, and the test shows the battery neck and neck with Samsung's similarly sized phones. Now while the [UNKNOWN] cameras on the V30 don't have a fancy portrait mode they take better photos than Samsung during the day time. Even if LG's slow autofocus made me miss the shots in low light. Particularly love LG's wide angle camera, which you won't find on competing phones. Honestly, I do think that the B30's design needs some work. It's wide, kind of slippery, and the rough edges on the USB port make my usual pinky hold hurt. And I wouldn't mind this phone to shoot casual video either. Samsung, Apple, and Google Pixel phones all have better video stabilization, and shoot crisper footage in full auto mode. But if you're a pro, it's worth noting the V30 can natively shoot log format video. Which offers more dynamic range that you can tweak and Speaking of which, I'm curious to find out. Did you notice we shot this entire review with the LG V30 itself? [MUSIC]
LG V30

CNET Editors' Rating

 Outstanding
The LG V30 is a rock-solid alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus and the Google Pixel 2 XL. If it fits your hands and your photographic needs, you won't be disappointed.
Read full review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

