LG stops making phones, GM tests electric Cadillac

Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Electronics giant LG is no longer making phones. The South Korean company announced it is closing its mobile business unit by the end of July. The company delivered plenty of innovation to the phone market over the years. Recently experimented with a double touchscreen phone which swiveled open to a tee shape. It's called the LG wing, and the company teased a phone with a rollable screen back in January CES. But LG has been struggling in a market dominated by Apple, Samsung and other Chinese manufacturers. So what happens if you have an LG phone? The company says it will provide service support and software updates for existing mobile products for a period of time, but that time will vary by region. So it's not exactly clear how long you'll be getting the latest updates if you're one of the last LG phone owner [MUSIC] Nurse. Instead of making smartphones LG will now focus on making smart home products as well as work in areas of robotics and electric vehicle components. And speaking of which, carmaker Cadillac is prototype testing its first electric vehicle called the Cadillac lyric General Motors says it plans to launch the SUV in the first half of 2022. It's sooner than previously expected. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

100 episodes

CNET Top 5

865 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

351 episodes

Tech Today

1470 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

3:52

VSS Imagine: Virgin Galactic's newest spaceship

3:57

SpaceX's exploding Starship: Why this massive rocket keeps blowing up

8:55

Congress vs. Big Tech CEOs on misinformation

8:54

The OnePlus Watch can't beat the Apple Watch

6:26

Why DLSS on the Switch Pro could be a game-changer

3:09

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

SpaceX's exploding Starship: Why this massive rocket keeps blowing up

8:55

Testing out SpaceX Starlink satellite internet

12:32

VSS Imagine: Virgin Galactic's newest spaceship

3:57

What's new to stream for April 2021

2:45

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

3:52

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Testing out SpaceX Starlink satellite internet

12:32

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): Sleep sensing from a smart display

5:05

This power tool may be the best affordable massage gun you can get

5:02

Big features arrive on the budget Samsung A series

5:06

Google's new Nest Hub knows how well you slept

5:25

The Echo Show 10 battles the Nest Hub Max for the smart display crown

12:28

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40