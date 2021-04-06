LG stops making phones, GM tests electric Cadillac
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
Electronics giant LG is no longer making phones.
The South Korean company announced it is closing its mobile business unit by the end of July.
The company delivered plenty of innovation to the phone market over the years.
Recently experimented with a double touchscreen phone which swiveled open to a tee shape.
It's called the LG wing, and the company teased a phone with a rollable screen back in January CES.
But LG has been struggling in a market dominated by Apple, Samsung and other Chinese manufacturers.
So what happens if you have an LG phone?
The company says it will provide service support and software updates for existing mobile products for a period of time, but that time will vary by region.
So it's not exactly clear how long you'll be getting the latest updates if you're one of the last LG phone owner
[MUSIC]
Nurse.
Instead of making smartphones LG will now focus on making smart home products as well as work in areas of robotics and electric vehicle components.
And speaking of which, carmaker Cadillac is prototype testing its first electric vehicle called the Cadillac lyric General Motors says it plans to launch the SUV in the first half of 2022.
It's sooner than previously expected.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
Up Next
Facebook data leak, Amazon issues apology
1:24
WWDC to be all-virtual, PayPal users can shop with crypto
1:28
Microsoft and US Army announce deal, NBC Universal may pull content...
1:30
Biden's infrastructure plan includes broadband expansion, iOS...
1:35
Apple WWDC kicks off June 7, SpaceX Starship test ends with a...
1:34
Visa dips into crypto, Boston Dynamics shows off new bot
1:40
Suez Canal update, Apple patches and rumors
1:44
Tech CEOs speak to congress, more details on Nintendo's next...
1:31
Facebook, Google and Twitter take on Congress, Amazon under fire
1:46
Tesla now accepts Bitcoin purchases, Slack rolls out cross-company...