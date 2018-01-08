The Latest New Products Must-See
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "LG improves LCD TVs with local dimming"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2018

LG improves LCD TVs with local dimming

They're not as good as its OLED sets, but LG's new LCD sets do get full-array local dimming and wider viewing angles.
1:25 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm David Katzmaier from CNET here at CES 2018. You're looking at LG's best LCD display. Not OLED, LG is know for its organic light-emitting diode displays, this is not it. This is an LCD TV. Little bit less picture quality but LG says it has improved it from previous years. The biggest difference this year is the addition of full array local dimming, a technology that allows the backlight of the screen to dim and brighten in different areas independently. It's a technology we found on other displays that really does improve the picture. We'll see how it looks on this one. This is the 9,500 series. The local dimming is also available on the 9,000 series. The less expensive, a super UHD TV does not have this in LG's line. This here LG also had a Google assistant to it's smart tv, so you can pick up the remote, talk into it, do things like searches, and ask for other Google Assistant things, like you could even control smart home appliances using your televisions. So, that's a new addition. This tv also works with Google Home. You can use it without the remote to get some select commands. You can also interface with an Alexa skill if you have an Alexa or Amazon Echo device to Talk to the TV and control it hands free that way. Other picture quality extras include Nano Cell, which LG says improves viewing angle and color. The TV also has 4K, high dynamic range, and pretty much everything else you'd expect from a high-end LCD TV. That's a quick look at LG's K9500 series. I'm David Katzmaier at CES 2018. [MUSIC]

Latest TVs videos

Video: LG's new OLED TVs still look great, offer some upgrades
LG's new OLED TVs still look great, offer some upgrades
1:57 January 8, 2018
Our favorite televisions of 2017 get minor improvements for 2018, including better processing and built-in Google Assistant.
Play video
Video: Hisense shows its giant 4K 100-inch laser TV at CES 2018
Hisense shows its giant 4K 100-inch laser TV at CES 2018
1:09 January 8, 2018
At CES 2018, Hisense shows off its new 100-inch laser TV. The 4K unit will cost $10,000.
Play video
Video: Samsung's huge 146-inch TV is called The Wall
Samsung's huge 146-inch TV is called The Wall
1:14 January 8, 2018
With new MicroLED display technology, this massive TV at CES 2018 is composed of modules that allow it to grow even bigger.
Play video
Video: Sony XBR-X900E review: Midpriced TV with a high-end picture
Sony XBR-X900E review: Midpriced TV with a high-end picture
1:26 December 3, 2017
Sony's X900E hits a sweet spot with excellent image quality, sleek style and great features without costing a fortune.
Play video
Video: Best TVs for the 2017 holidays
Best TVs for the 2017 holidays
1:58 November 16, 2017
'Tis the season... for giving someone a TV as a gift. Here are some ideas you might want to consider.
Play video
Video: Vizio M-Series is the best midrange TV value
Vizio M-Series is the best midrange TV value
1:41 November 9, 2017
At just $1,000 for the 65-inch size, and with picture quality better than many more expensive sets, this is our favorite non-OLED television.
Play video
Video: This Samsung TV looks like modern living room art
This Samsung TV looks like modern living room art
1:49 October 18, 2017
The Samsung MU9000 is a high-end 4K HDR TV that looks beautiful turned off, thanks to clean, slim styling and clever hidden wiring.
Play video
Video: Toshiba's Star Wars TV is the screen you've been looking for
Toshiba's Star Wars TV is the screen you've been looking for
1:09 September 3, 2017
With themed graphics, sounds and one of three unique designs, this TV will be droidnip to any Star Wars fan.
Play video