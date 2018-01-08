LG improves LCD TVs with local dimming

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
LG improves LCD TVs with local dimmingThey're not as good as its OLED sets, but LG's new LCD sets do get full-array local dimming and wider viewing angles.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm David Katzmaier from CNET here at CES 2018. You're looking at LG's best LCD display. Not OLED, LG is know for its organic light-emitting diode displays, this is not it. This is an LCD TV. Little bit less picture quality but LG says it has improved it from previous years. The biggest difference this year is the addition of full array local dimming, a technology that allows the backlight of the screen to dim and brighten in different areas independently. It's a technology we found on other displays that really does improve the picture. We'll see how it looks on this one. This is the 9,500 series. The local dimming is also available on the 9,000 series. The less expensive, a super UHD TV does not have this in LG's line. This here LG also had a Google assistant to it's smart tv, so you can pick up the remote, talk into it, do things like searches, and ask for other Google Assistant things, like you could even control smart home appliances using your televisions. So, that's a new addition. This tv also works with Google Home. You can use it without the remote to get some select commands. You can also interface with an Alexa skill if you have an Alexa or Amazon Echo device to Talk to the TV and control it hands free that way. Other picture quality extras include Nano Cell, which LG says improves viewing angle and color. The TV also has 4K, high dynamic range, and pretty much everything else you'd expect from a high-end LCD TV. That's a quick look at LG's K9500 series. I'm David Katzmaier at CES 2018. [MUSIC]