LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one

Samsung may have Galaxy phone, but LG's take on the dual screen phone is this.
It is the G8X with dual screen.
This is essentially a phone that you put into a case that gives you a second display and I'm gonna show you how to use it.
What LG wants to do with this is the same concept as the fold.
It wants to give you more screen and a smaller space that you can just fold up and put in your purse or your pocket and take around with you.
But on the other hand, it's pretty thick, it's pretty bulky, you've got this plastic case and then you've got the seam running down the middle, where you basically have two screens next to each other.
However, there are some really interesting use cases.
And if you're not really sure that you wanna buy affordable phone this gives you more options because you can not always pop out the G8X and use it on it's own.
Before we start talking about how you can use the phone with the case let's focus on to some highlights on The phone itself.
It's got a 6.4 inch screen with Gorilla Glass Six on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.
For cameras you've got 832 megapixel selfie cam and a 12 megapixel and 13 megapixel camera on the back.
One is standard, one is super wide angle.
You're going to have a 4000 milliAmp hour battery, fast charging, wireless charging, stereo speakers and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
You also have an in-screen fingerprint reader and a fresh coat of paint on the UI.
So all in all, you're going to find that this is a pretty premium device.
Now let's talk about what happens when you put it into the dual screen case.
This is actually the second iteration of LG use case and this time around, we have an improved design.
For example, there's a USB C port.
That's how you would touch the phone and this will reduce the power consumption that you'll experience with this mode.
Once the g8 x is in the case, LJ has a lot of ideas for how you're gonna use it.
For example gaming, one of the screens can have your game.
And you can use the other one as a game pad.
This will just give you more space and more flexibility to play the game.
You can even customise controls.
Another example that I find intriguing is taking a selfie on one screen and using the other screen to adjust lighting.
So you could make it either warmer or cooler depending on what your environment is.
You can imagine dozens of different scenarios where you have one App on one screen and one on the other and you can look at them simultaneously.
Or maybe you're messaging up or email proposition window pop-up in one pin and the keyboard pops up in another.
You can very easily split apart the keyboard too, which is something that I found pretty cool.
You can expand some apps to cover both screens which will give you more room to read or look at something or do whatever you're doing.
The problem with this of course is that big black seen that runs down the middle.
So it might not work well for everything.
But one feature that I thought was really cool was being able to press a button to take a screenshot and then automatically insert that into for example, a messaging app.
Apart from that big scene running down the middle, maybe one of the biggest problems is that not every app is coded to work across both screens.
So you may run into some limitations.
LG says that it's working with game developers and other app makers to fix this.
Holding the case it's a little bit bulky.
It's a little bit plasticky, a little bit unbalanced because you've brought the weight of the phone on one side, and then this lighter second screen also 6.4 inches on the other side, and definitely doesn't feel premium.
That said, as with foldable phones, there's definitely an allure to taking something that's the size of one phone and essentially doubling your screens.
Once again this is a prototype device, we don't have a sale date yet, we don't have any pricing.
We don't exactly know where it's going to launch but we do know that it is intended for markets all over the world.
So stay tuned for more on this.
