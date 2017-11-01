LG does right by this gas oven

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
LG does right by this gas ovenThe $2,400 LG LSG4513BD is a black stainless steel gas range that's worth your consideration.
Transcript
[MUSIC] LG stoves have always being hit or miss in our test kitchen. But this $2400 black stainless steel LG gas urban rights some of the wrongs we've seen with other products from this manufacturer. This LG stove is among the fastest we've seen. When it comes to boiling water. It gently roasts chicken to a golden brown plus the stove is a beauty thanks to its black, stainless steel finish and sturdy profile. The LG gas stove does have a few quirks worth mentioning. Like other LG models, you'll have to fiddle with your baking times and temperatures to account for baking with a convection fan which Speeds up cooking but puts you in danger of some over baked dishes. And LG has insisted on including its mostly useless Smart Think [UNKNOWN] technology in this stove. And I can't forget its price, even though it's less than that of similar [UNKNOWN] ranges. Other companies, it's still on the expensive side. Despite it's problems, LG has done right with this gas oven. Consider this stove if you're looking for luxurious looks, a slide-in design, and respectable cooking performance.