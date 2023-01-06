LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
2:23
Watch Now

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

Tech
Speaker 1: Hey guys. I'm not actually in a race car, but it kind of feels like it. This is LGS 45 inch ultra wide ole monitor for gaming with this really sweet racing setup here and it's curved around me. This is a thousand knit monitors, super bright, but really the OLED picture quality of what makes it that and the insane curvature. This is a really curved screen with an ultra wide W Q [00:00:30] H D resolution. 800 R is the curvature on this thing, and it really does feel so immersive to be driving a car like this with everything kind of coming at you and especially in a, in a seat. I mean, they've got the pedals and everything, so yeah, I mean, if you can't be a race car driver, uh, this is the next best thing. I gotta say. There's some stuff here that's a little bit more relaxing. Let's go check it out. So after I win a big race, I like to sit down and relax with some nice tunes, but I don't know, the sound [00:01:00] is a little narrow. Maybe it can get wider. This is a concept display. LG is putting it together just to kind of show what they can do. It's a 42 inch OLED display with these movable speakers on either side. Of course, the main thing is that it looks really cool, but yeah, you do get a wider sound stage when you bust it open. And of course you can narrow it down if you want to have a little bit more of a compact design. Again, this really isn't for sale anywhere, but looks pretty cool and sounds pretty good too. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] Uh, it's so nice to relax by a fire, in this case, a 27 inch ole TV lgs, calling it Ole Glow. Again, this concept not for sale, but watch this when I'm done warming myself by the fire and bring it up. It turns into my gee bookshelf or whatever else we want to show on a landscape display. [00:02:00] That's a look at LG displays, cool concepts at CES 2023. If you like what you saw, come to scene at like and subscribe.

Up Next

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023
lgbooth-2-00-00-36-20-still001

Up Next

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

Arcade1Up Made a Casino Game for Your Home, and Shrank Its Game Table
ces23-arcade1up

Arcade1Up Made a Casino Game for Your Home, and Shrank Its Game Table

Watch Everything Announced at BMW's CES 2023 Keynote
bmw-sb-v1-00-00-32-23-still001.png

Watch Everything Announced at BMW's CES 2023 Keynote

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
230104-clean-sony-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023

Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference
230104-clean-samsung-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home
ces23-samsung-spatialai

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference
1203649078002272-5jkaevntse8rpkjiy0j3-height640.png

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference

TCL Reveals VR Headset Concept
tcl-headset-00-00-10-05-still102

TCL Reveals VR Headset Concept

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses
tcl-ar-glasses-00-00-04-06-still101

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
lgdisplays-3

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck
stellantis-ram-00-06-37-04-still107

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023
stellantis-concept-car-stage-00-05-19-00-still107

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500
thumb2

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint
bmw-vision-dee-v1-00-01-45-23-still001

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023
lgbooth-2-00-00-36-20-still001

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

Most Popular All most popular

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections
senate-ceos-facebook-russian-interference-00-07-11-09-still083

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections

Apple is opening medical clinics for its employees
news-22718

Apple is opening medical clinics for its employees

Facebook braces for Apple's privacy changes, Fall Guys is most downloaded PS+ game ever
tt-082720

Facebook braces for Apple's privacy changes, Fall Guys is most downloaded PS+ game ever

Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric SUV a Mustang
opinion-mache-v1

Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric SUV a Mustang

What to know before buying an iPhone battery case
iphonebatterycasesstillyt.jpg

What to know before buying an iPhone battery case

Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone has a ton of crazy extras
huaweimate20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone has a ton of crazy extras

Latest Products All latest products

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen
lgdisplays-3

LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
johndeere-18-mov-16-25-57-11-still001

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams
ces23-razer-00-00-00-00-still001

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car
sony-car-afeela-00-01-16-23-still001.png

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit