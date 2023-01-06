LG Display Shows Sweet Racing Setup with 45-Inch Curved Screen 2:23 Watch Now

Jan 6, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Hey guys. I'm not actually in a race car, but it kind of feels like it. This is LGS 45 inch ultra wide ole monitor for gaming with this really sweet racing setup here and it's curved around me. This is a thousand knit monitors, super bright, but really the OLED picture quality of what makes it that and the insane curvature. This is a really curved screen with an ultra wide W Q [00:00:30] H D resolution. 800 R is the curvature on this thing, and it really does feel so immersive to be driving a car like this with everything kind of coming at you and especially in a, in a seat. I mean, they've got the pedals and everything, so yeah, I mean, if you can't be a race car driver, uh, this is the next best thing. I gotta say. There's some stuff here that's a little bit more relaxing. Let's go check it out. So after I win a big race, I like to sit down and relax with some nice tunes, but I don't know, the sound [00:01:00] is a little narrow. Maybe it can get wider. This is a concept display. LG is putting it together just to kind of show what they can do. It's a 42 inch OLED display with these movable speakers on either side. Of course, the main thing is that it looks really cool, but yeah, you do get a wider sound stage when you bust it open. And of course you can narrow it down if you want to have a little bit more of a compact design. Again, this really isn't for sale anywhere, but looks pretty cool and sounds pretty good too. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] Uh, it's so nice to relax by a fire, in this case, a 27 inch ole TV lgs, calling it Ole Glow. Again, this concept not for sale, but watch this when I'm done warming myself by the fire and bring it up. It turns into my gee bookshelf or whatever else we want to show on a landscape display. [00:02:00] That's a look at LG displays, cool concepts at CES 2023. If you like what you saw, come to scene at like and subscribe.