LG debuts V50 ThinQ 5G and a wacky Dual Screen attachment at MWC
LG unveiled it's first 5G phone, the V50 ThinQ, at Mobile World Congress on Someday.
Making it one of the first phone makers aside from Samsung in the world to provide a device to backup its 5G ambitions.
With its 6.4 inch [UNKNOWN] display and [UNKNOWN] bezels.
The phone looks a lot like its predecessor the LGB 40, at first glance.
But this phone totes a super power emblem, a glaring 5G logo that lights up whenever it connects to a 5G network.
The 350 comes with three cameras on the back, a 12 megapixel standard shooter, the 12 megapixel telephoto lens for portraits and zoom, and the wide angle lens.
It also adds portrait mode for video so you can get that cinematic look when shooting subjects with a blurred background effect.
And because the 350 has dual cameras on the front, portrait mode for video's available on both the rear and front cameras.
The problem with the first 5G phones was that they would be bulky, have poor battery life, and be able to properly dissipate keys.
LG is combatting this with the 4 thousand million power battery and a vapor chamber heat dissipation system.
It also only 8.3 millimeters thick.
The 350 also comes with an intriguing optional accessory.
A dual screen attachment.
Built like a flip open folio phone case with a second display on one side, this is LG's alternative to Samsung's foldable phone.
The V50 clicks into the attachments and connects via three pins on the back, as well as through a [UNKNOWN] wireless connection.
Tap an icon on the screen to connect the two together and you then have double the display space for multi tasking, video quality, gaming, or previewing photos immediately after you taking them without having to close the camera.
The gaming LG has created it's own game pad with different designs for different styles of game.
The company claims it will work with any game in much the same way as a Bluetooth joystick would.
In a demo we also saw how easy it was to screenshot information on one screen and attach it as an email on the second screen with just two taps.
We also saw how the second screen can be used as a reflector to to give you the perfect lighting and white balance when you're taking selfies.
In our hands on time with the phone and the dual screen attachment, the connection work seamlessly.
And it was also easy to switch the spins around with just a couple of taps on the dedicated IP.
The hinge on the attachment has two different settings, opening it in an angle say you're reading a book and also at 180 degrees incase it was left on the desk.
Sadly, the dual screen attachment won't be coming to the US, but the V50 will.
Initially the phone will be available through Sprint and Verizon, with T-Mobile and AT&T to come at a later date.
Make sure to keep at CNET for the For the latest announcements and news coming out of MWC.
