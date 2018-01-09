Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CES 2018
LG debuts roll-up and 8K TV, Samsung's "intelligence of things"Today's major tech headlines from CES 2018 include LG's roll-up TV and its 8K debut. Plus: Nvidia shows off a huge screen for PC gamers and Samsung debuts something it calls "the intelligence of things."
Transcript
This is CNet at CES 2018 and here are the stories that matter right now. CES has barely begun, but we're already seeing some impressive futuristic tech. Take for example, LG's 65 inch OLED TV that can roll up and hide away like a pulldown shade. The company is also expected to debut an 88 inch 8k OLED TV. Don't expect that one to be available any time soon, it doesn't have an official name or a price, yet. [MUSIC] Nvidia has already had a noteworthy CES showing of the company's first serious bid into the TV market. The BFGD, or Big Format Gaming Display is essentially a very large gaming monitor designed to give PC players the advantages of picture-smoothing G-Sync and low latency performance. Even with it's large size, Nvidia envisions this product to remain on the desk. And finally, Samsung's press conference carried the theme of the intelligence of things promising a product line that's simplifies the customer experience with a new platform called SmartThings. This endeavor includes a digital whiteboard called Samsung Flip. And a series of products that integrate voice control and implement easy to set up electronics from TVs to smart fridges. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.