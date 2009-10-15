CNET First Look
LG Bliss (US Cellular)The LG Bliss is a good midrange touch-screen handset for U.S. Cellular.
Transcript
[ Background music ] >> Nicole Lee: I'm Nicole Lee Associate Editor for CNET.com and this is a first look at the LG Bliss for US Cellular. As you can see here there's this very skinny, very slim wide touch screen handset here for US Cellular. It's a very plastic construction so it does feel a little cheap in the hand. On the front here's a nice 3 inch touch screen display it's very colorful as you can see here. There are 4 different home screens, the Home screen of course. This is a screen just for short cuts. The screen just for your favorite contacts and a screen just for your multimedia shortcuts. In order to edit the short cuts, contacts and multimedia home screens just up on the edit button here to enter editing mode which lets you add, rearrange or remove icons. At the bottom of each home screen there are 4 short cut icons they correspond to messaging menu, the phone dialer, the main menu as well as the contacts list. The phone dialer as you expect is reveals the virtual keypad here. As you can see it's very easy to use large easy to read numbers. You have a few text input methods for the LG Bliss. You can either enter text via the ABC/T-9 keypad input via hand writing recognition or via a virtual QWERTY keyboard. You get the QWERTY keyboard automatically when you rotate the phone thanks to the eternal accelerometer. When the phone is idle you'll see a screen overlay that displays if you have any missed calls or messages plus the days schedule. Even though the touch screen is not as responsive as a iPhone screen for example it's still easy to use and has [inaudible] feedback as well. Underneath the display are 3 physical keys. They are the top key, the clear or speaker phone key as well as the end power key. On the side here you do get the volume rocker as well as the head set jack. On the other side you do get the charger jack as well as a screen lock key and the camera key. On the back is the camera lens and on the back here as well is the Micro SD card slot but is located behind the battery cover. You can use your fingers to navigate the phone of course but it's also an optional stylus in case you prefer using that instead. Features include a 2 megapixel camera like we said but there is no LED flash or self portrait mirror. There's also a music player on here, EVDO, GPS, stereo Bluetooth as well HTML browser whish is pretty good overall. You could even use the volume rocker to zoom in and out of wet pages. The LG Bliss is 99 dollars with US Cellular service. [ Background music ] >> Nicole Lee: I'm Nicole Lee this has been a first look at the LG Bliss. ^M00:02:33 [ Music]