Your video, "LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look

CNET First Look

LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

Transcript
If you want a new TV with the best picture quality you can get at 55 or 65 inches, get an OLED TV. And if you're not ridiculously rich, get this OLED TV. Televisions with organic, light-emitting diode screens serve up the best looking images Period. They combine perfect black levels and infinite contrast with wide viewing angles. And of course they're not cheap. This is the LGBA, the least expensive 2018 OLED TV on the market, it costs a bit less than the LGC8 but it's image quality is basically identical. The only major differences are external. The stand is narrower on the B8 with a slick angular look The stand of the C8 on the other hand is curved slightly and extends almost the entire length of the panel. Everybody's tastes are different but I prefer the angled stand of the B8. Of course if you wall mount stand design is irrelevant. The panels themselves look basically the same. The top of the B8 almost disappears in profile while the bottom bulges out to accommodate inputs, processors and other cuts. LG's cool remote control relies on motion So you can whip the cursor around the screen to select stuff easily. All of the smart TV extras you'd expect are on board, including apps like Netflix, Amazon, and Voodoo with 4k HDR and Dolby Vision for premium video quality. Speak into the remote and you can interact with Google Assistant to search for shows, launch apps, and get the weather. So about that lovely picture LG says, the C8 has better video processing than the B8. But in my side by side comparisons it's really tough to see any difference. Both TVs looks spectacular with life like colors, powerful contrast, and incredible realism. None of the LCD TVs I compared could compete. Yes, I did see more bending in some material on the B8 But that's about it. Its picture is amazing, and it didn't feel like any kind of compromise. In short, it's not worth the extra money to get the C8. The entry-level LG B8 is not cheap, but it's still the cheapest OLED TV of the year
TVsLG

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Uber scooters kickoff in California ahead of national expansion

2:08

The OnePlus headphone jack dilemma

1:19

Don't hold your breath for Verizon 5G Home service

1:45

Amazon boosts its minimum wage to $15 an hour

1:06

Google's Project Stream aims to bring AAA games to Chrome

1:18

NASA came pretty close to using nuclear space rockets

3:20

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future

1:58

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

1:55

HP's new leather-clad laptop brings style to the stark segment

1:31

Why you should install Google's newest WearOS watch update

3:18

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 now comes in cloud silver

1:03

Dell's G5 15 is one of the best entry-level gaming laptops you can find

1:32

Lifx Tiles bring smart (but glitchy) color to your walls

2:05

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use the new iOS 12 Photos app

1:28

How to cut down your screen time

1:05

5 interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)

2:33

6 Cool iOS 12 apps to try now

1:59

How to use iOS 12 Screen Time and parental controls

2:07

iOS 12: 9 hidden features you should check out right now

2:28