Your video, "LG 65EF9500: The best high-end TV gets flat-out better "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

LG 65EF9500: The best high-end TV gets flat-out better

LG's OLED TVs produce the best image quality you can buy today, and among all the OLEDs we've tested, we like the non-curved EF9500 best. The catch, of course, is its crazy-high price.
2:02 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi everybody, this is the LG 65EF9500. It's the best TV I've tested so far. Of course, it's also one of the most expensive. It's an OLED TV and OLED is a fundamentally different display technology than the LED, LCD tech used in the vast majority of TVs sold today. The most obvious external difference is that OLED is exceedingly thin. This TV measures at a quarter inch deep in its finished part although it bulges wider here to accommodate stuff like inputs and the power supply. It's styling in other areas is pretty sleek too, with a very thin frame around the picture and a cool semi-transparent stand. Unlike most other OLED TVs which have curved screens, the ES9500 is flat. I actually prefer a flat screen because the curve seems a bit distorted. But the picture quality differences are negligible. In the end, the choice comes down to aesthetics. And LG's curved and flat OLEDs cost the same. LG packed all of its best features into this TV. Its smart TV system uses Web OS, which I like for its simple layout and speedier reaction times compared to the old version. Everything is controlled with this slick motion remote complete with a nifty scroll wheel. On board apps include most of the heavy hitters including 4K compatible versions of Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube. The TV can also playback next generation HDR video from Amazon and, in the future, other providers. HDR promises even better image quality than 4K and unlike previous LG OS TVs, the EF9500 also works with external HDR sources, like 4K Blu-ray players due out next year. The main reason I like OS so much, however, has to do with its picture quality. It can deliver a perfect black through incredible contrast and pop without the blooming artifacts of competing LED-LCDs. It also looks equally good from the sweet spot in front of the screen and the far end of the couch. And as expected at this price, color accuracy, bright room performance and video processing are all top-notched. All of that makes LG's EF9500 OLED the best television you can buy today, if you could spare the cash. I'm David Katzmaier for CNET.
LG EF9500 series

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
If you have the money and want 55-inch or 65-inch TV today, you should buy the LG EF9500.
Read Full Review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest TVs videos

Video: Expert advice on TV buying, 2018 edition
Expert advice on TV buying, 2018 edition
4:06
CNET's TV reviewer David Katzmaier answers some of the most common questions about what to look for in your next television.
Play video
Video: How to set up your TV for the big game
How to set up your TV for the big game
1:41
Whether you're having a party or enjoying Sunday's contest solo, here's what to do to make your TV look its best.
Play video
Video: TVs get way bigger and brighter -- and bendable
TVs get way bigger and brighter -- and bendable
1:31
From a rollable, 65-inch screen to 8K, CNET's Kara Tsuboi shows you the best and brightest TVs from CES 2018.
Play video
Video: LG improves LCD TVs with local dimming
LG improves LCD TVs with local dimming
1:25
They're not as good as its OLED sets, but LG's new LCD sets do get full-array local dimming and wider viewing angles.
Play video
Video: Samsung debuts Bixby voice on 2018 Smart TVs
Samsung debuts Bixby voice on 2018 Smart TVs
1:37
Samsung's Bixby voice assistant can help search and control the TV along with SmartThings smart home devices.
Play video
Video: LG's new OLED TVs still look great, offer some upgrades
LG's new OLED TVs still look great, offer some upgrades
1:57
Our favorite televisions of 2017 get minor improvements for 2018, including better processing and built-in Google Assistant.
Play video
Video: Sony super-sizes X900F local dimming TV
Sony super-sizes X900F local dimming TV
1:01
With a new 85-inch size and some improvements to picture quality, the Sony X900F could be one of the top LCD TVs of 2018.
Play video
Video: Sony's newest OLED TV is the A8F, and it might cost less
Sony's newest OLED TV is the A8F, and it might cost less
1:25
OLED technology delivers the best picture quality we've ever tested, and Sony's latest, the A8F, could make it a bit cheaper.
Play video