Tech Industry
LG 3D Mobile DTVNatali Morris takes a first look at the LG 3D Mobile DTV from CES 2011.
Transcript
Hi, I'm Natali Morris, you're watching the 2011 Consumer Electronic Show. We're giving you a first look of the LG 3D Mobile TV. Now this is a 3D screen that you don't need the glasses for so let's just get rid of these. So, this is a prototype right now. It is showing that in the future, if there was a local broadcaster sending out a 3D signal, you can get that on your mobile device. This will run about 2 hours and pick up, again, a local 3D signal. So, you'd be able to say, put this in the back of your car and your kids could watch this without the glasses, although that might create some motion sickness problems but I guess all TV does. Again, this is a prototype. We don't know exactly when this will come out but we know at least now, that it's possible. I'm Natali Morris for CNET, you've been taking a look at the LG 3D Digital Mobile TV at our coverage of the 2011 Consumer Electronic Show.