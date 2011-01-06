Your video, "LG 3D Mobile DTV "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Industry

LG 3D Mobile DTV

Natali Morris takes a first look at the LG 3D Mobile DTV from CES 2011.
1:02 /
Transcript
Hi, I'm Natali Morris, you're watching the 2011 Consumer Electronic Show. We're giving you a first look of the LG 3D Mobile TV. Now this is a 3D screen that you don't need the glasses for so let's just get rid of these. So, this is a prototype right now. It is showing that in the future, if there was a local broadcaster sending out a 3D signal, you can get that on your mobile device. This will run about 2 hours and pick up, again, a local 3D signal. So, you'd be able to say, put this in the back of your car and your kids could watch this without the glasses, although that might create some motion sickness problems but I guess all TV does. Again, this is a prototype. We don't know exactly when this will come out but we know at least now, that it's possible. I'm Natali Morris for CNET, you've been taking a look at the LG 3D Digital Mobile TV at our coverage of the 2011 Consumer Electronic Show.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video