Your video, "Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930 kills the keyboard for an E-Ink touchscreen"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look

CNET First Look

Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930 kills the keyboard for an E-Ink touchscreen

Transcript
[MUSIC] When was the last time you saw a laptop that was really fundamentally different? The Yoga Book C9 30 from Lenovo is certainly. Will you like those differences? Well, that's up for debate. It starts with a quick double knock on the lid to pop it open. It's a pretty simple party trick, but everyone I showed it to was impressed. Once you open the lid, you'll find one standard LCD touchscreen, and in the place of a keyboard, an second E Ink touchscreen. No physical keys, no touchpad. So, how do you type on this thing? Think on the E ink display, a keyboard pops up on demand complete with a built in touchpad. There are a few different keyboard layout and design options including one with a touchpad appears and disappears as needed giving you room for larger keys. You can also turn on fake keyboard clacking sounds and some haptic feedback. But I'm gonna be honest, it's really nothing at all like typing on a real keyboard. After some warming up, I actually got pretty good at using the on-screen keyboard, but the touchpad is tougher to use. It's way too easy to slide off it and start hitting the spacebar instead. What else can you do with an e-ink screen? Well, a stylus lets you sketch or take notes, which then can be copied on to any other Windows app. And you can flip it around into tablet mode and turn off the LCD making this a giant e-ink reader, which should keep the battery going for days and days. But if you're thinking of using the Yoga Book as a super premium Kindle reader, well, that's where we run into the biggest roadblock. At least for now, the E Ink display only reads PDF files. I asked Lenovo if Kindle support was coming, and they were noncommittal, but said, Software and future updates may be coming sometime next year. For now, I genuinely enjoy testing this very inventive laptop, which dared to break some norms in the search for something new and unique. But as a whole, the E Ink keyboard just won't work for most typists, and the lack of Kindle support undercuts what could be the systems biggest selling point. [MUSIC]
LaptopsTabletsE-booksLenovoWindows 10

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Twitter's user numbers go down but it's stock is way up

1:34

Inside the world of sneaker-buying bots

1:42

Apple, Facebook support more privacy laws

1:32

How to solve the rural broadband problem? Fix the maps

5:13

FCC's Ajit Pai: Net neutrality repeal helps rural broadband

6:22

Inside Amazon Go in San Francisco

2:32

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

New MacBook Air, 2018 iPad Pro and our other Apple event predictions

6:07

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

The McLaren Speedtail is like a private jet for the road

10:35

How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

2:06

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST

4:13

iPhone XR reviews, Red Dead 2 amazes critics

1:11

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930 kills the keyboard for an E-Ink touchscreen

2:11

Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack

1:34

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired review: Better than before

1:11

HP has a sharp new angle on 2-in-1 laptops

1:28

iPhone XR: It's the iPhone you should buy

6:35

Asus ROG Phone is the best phone for playing PUBG

2:56

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03

Pixel 3 settings you should change right now

2:11

How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

2:06

Best online styling services to try

1:07

10 tips and tricks for the Pixel 3

2:33

How to delete your Google+ account and save your data

1:48