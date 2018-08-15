Your video, "Lenovo's tough little Chromebook"
Lenovo's tough little Chromebook

The Chromebook 500e is sturdy but doesn't cost a lot.
Chromebooks are all about simplicity, and the Lenovo 500E stays true to the premise. It's an inexpensive laptop/tablet combination that just works, with a few limitations, chief among them that you can't install Photoshop, Steam, or any other Windows or Mac dependent application. Just online apps and services that run through your browser. The 500 E is the top of the line model in Lenovo's series of chromebooks optimized for classroom use. But the durable convertible 500 E is just as well suited for basic personal and business use. The 500E lacks the metallic elegance of higher end laptops but exudes toughness. Its rubberized bumpers can absorb drops and Lenovo says its water resisting keyboard can withstand a spilled cup of coffee. The 11.6 inch display isn't great, it's dim even at its maximum setting but it's not a deal breaker. The 360 degree hinge, similar to those found on Lenovo's more expensive Yoga line of convertibles sturdy. This is on a big machine. It's just a hair under three pounds. But I found the keyboard comfortable to type on. and in tablet mode, the 500 ease included stylus is responsive and accurate. This intel Celeron chromebook lacked in cnets benchmarks, but I found it totally fine for basic productivity and entertainment tasks and the battery life is great. We got about eleven hours out of it in our test. The Lenovo 500e is simple but effective and very reasonably priced. It's a solid choice for anyone looking for a durable two in one Chromebook.
Lenovo 500e Chromebook

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
Well-suited for basic online use, the 500e is sturdy, portable, long-lasting Chromebook that competently doubles as a tablet.
