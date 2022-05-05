Lenovo's Torrent of Slim-Series Laptops Has Almost Too Many Options

May 5 2022 Laptops

Speaker 1: Lenovo has a new lineup of slim laptops and they are both slim in name and design. Uh, there's the slim seven I, and the slim seven I carbon and the slim seven and seven I prox. And then finally the slim nine eye. The, I means they're running on Intel processors and no, I means it's an AMD. There are all premium models slotted in above Lenovo's idea pads. And if that's not confusing enough, they'll be known outside of the us as yoga slim, [00:00:30] but these are all clamshell laptops. There are no two and ones here. Anyway, I got a chance to check out pre-production versions of them. So let me take you through the lineup. Speaker 1: First, I'm going to start with one. I didn't see the slim seven and seven. I, the 14 inch slim seven is where the line begins and they're a pretty straightforward refresh of last year's models, AMD configurations, [00:01:00] which won't be available in the us will have rise five, seven or nine, 6,000 series processors. And the Intel version will have core I five or I seven options and discreet graphics. The 14 inch slim seven eye will start at $1,199 when it shows up later this month. Now, if you want a bit more screen to work with the slim seven and seven, I will also be available in a 16 inch size with a two point 5k 16, 10 touch screen. [00:01:30] This model definitely seems geared more toward entry level creators or casual gamers. The 16 inch seven, I will start at 1599 and the slim seven is 1,499. Speaker 1: When they ship in June, there will also be a 13 inch slim seven eye carbon made from magnesium alloy reinforced with carbon fiber, giving it a starting weight of less than a kilogram. What's nice [00:02:00] is even with as light as it is. I could O opening it up with one hand still. I expect this one will offer some pretty great performance too. Uh, with up to a core I 7, 12 60 P processor, and up to 32 gigs of memory. This one is also expected in June, starting at $1,299, but that's likely for a core I five P configuration with eight gigs of Ram. Moving on up from there is the flagship slim nine eye, [00:02:30] a carbon neutral certified laptop that's covered in glass and has a choice of either a 2.8 K or 4k O lead 14 inch touch display. This is an Intel Evo laptop with 12 gen Intel processors. Speaker 1: So mobile performance should be snappy battery life long, and it'll have smart features for performance, privacy, and security. They also demoed the Bowers and Wilkins tuned quad speaker system for me, and they were bright, loud [00:03:00] and clear. Basically, if you're looking for bells and whistles, this is likely the one to get when it arrives in June, starting at $1,800. However, while the nine eye is the productivity flagship, there's an option that's between it and the 16 and slim seven. And that's the Lenovo slim seven or seven. I prox this is a 14.5 inch laptop. Again, with a choice of top end [00:03:30] AMD or Intel mobile processors paired with either Invidia GTX 16, 50, or RTX 30, 50 discrete graphics of to 32 gigs of Ram and a one terabyte gen four SS D the X in the name refers to Lenovo's X power feature, which it says are specific tunings to push the laptops performance based on what you're using it for. So with the prox, you're getting better mobility with its smaller size, but the high higher performance [00:04:00] of the 16 inch slim seven Intel versions will start at $1,699 and AMD at $1,499. And both are expected to be available in June. If that seems like a lot of options for premium laptops. That's because it is, I'd say too many, but people like a choice, I guess. And Lenovo is certainly offering that. You can read more about the new slim seven and nine eye [00:04:30] laptops in the links below and as always, thanks for watching.