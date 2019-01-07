CES 2019

Lenovo updates the crown jewels of its ultraportable portfolio at CES 2019

Transcript
Lenovo kicks off CES 2019 with some new versions of its ultra portable Think Pad business laptop. We have a new version of the Think Pad X1 carbon and it's convertible counterpart the Think Pad X1 Yoga. The Think Pad X1 Yoga earned C/net's title for best two in one for business last year. [MUSIC] We got a sneak preview this year and it's a pretty similar looking machine though there are a few modest aesthetic and internal upgrades. Lenovo has slimmed the machines profile by a few millimeters and reduced its weight by a few ounces. And it's got a new CNC aluminum chassis, slimmer bezels. And Intel's eighth gen processors. Otherwise, it pretty much has the same features that have made it such a popular laptop in the past. A sleek and sturdy build, a bunch of display options, that killer ThinkPad keyboard with touchpad and TrackPoint. And all of the security and encryption measures that will make your IT department happy, it starts at $1,930. The non-convertible version of this machine, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, has a new subtle carbon fiber finish and is slightly thinner and lighter than the previous model. I got to play with it for a little while, it is light, 2.5 pounds. Otherwise, the updates are more or less the same as with what you're getting with the new Yoga model. New Intel processors, new camera, new Dolby Atmos speakers. Still, it's the more affordable of the pair, starting at a couple hundred dollars cheaper. [BLANK_AUDIO]
LaptopsLenovo

