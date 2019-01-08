Lenovo Smart Clock uses Google Assistant to wake you up gently at CES 2019
So this little guy is the Lenovo Smart Clock.
And initially I thought it was gonna have the same functionality as this, the Lenovo Smart Display just sort of shrunk down, and that's kinda true.
It's cute, it's got a 4-inch display, and it does have the Goggle Assistant built in.
So you can issue all the same voice commands you would issue to a Google phone or Google Home Mini, but a lot of the functionality has been streamlined specifically for your nightstand.
So first off, there's no Smart Home control panel here, you can't videos, there's no photos.
Instead, all the things you're going to see are the ones that you might want to prioritize first thing in the morning.
like the weather or your calendar or your commute to work.
This thing is smart enough to actually suggest alarm times for you based on that calendar and then it really starts shining once you set that alarm.
When it's getting close to going off the screen is gonna get brighter and then the alarm rings and what's cool is if you tap the clock you'll snooze it.
If you tap it twice than that can immediately kick off your good morning routine So Google allows grouped commands called routines that can trigger your smart phone devices and things like that.
Your good morning routine can be tied directly to this and tell you you the weather and what's on your calendar and play your customized news feed for the day.
All from giving this a double tap in the morning when the alarm is sounding.
So Google and Lenovo are thinking of smart clocks as an entirely different category of product from smart watches.
But, it's still based on android things.
and there's still a lot of familiarity here.
You can still pull down for a similar control panel you'd see on smart displays.
You can still group the device with google cast devices.
So, it should still be pretty familiar if you're used to Google Assistant ecosystem.
But really Google and Lenovo want this to feel right at home on your nightstand.
There's no camera, and a lot of the smarts are based on setting the right alarm for your schedule and gradually waking you up in the morning.
So I'm interested to see the Lenovo smart clock in action, and fortunately I won't have to wait that long.
It's due out this spring and it's gonna cost 80 bucks, and I'm excited to see what this can add to my nightstand.
GadgetsCES ProductsLenovo
