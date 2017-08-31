Lenovo gets in on the VR game with the Explorer headset

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Lenovo gets in on the VR game with the Explorer headsetThis lower-cost Windows mixed reality headset has built-in cameras and optional motion controllers.
Transcript
Lenovo had one of the very first Windows-based mixed reality headsets we saw, way back at CES 2017. Now, the final version is even closer to release and is called the Lenovo Explorer. At its heart, this is pretty much the same as the recent mixed and virtual reality headsets we've seen from Dell, Acer, HP and others. They're all based on the same Microsoft reference design, which means they all look and behave roughly the same despite small differences in color and design. Like the others, the Lenovo Explorer has two built-in cameras right in the front which act as positioning trackers. That's different than the Oculus Rift. HTC Vive or even the PSVR, which all use external tracking sensors or cameras. That makes this potentially simpler to set up and less expensive. The cameras built into the explorer can also capture what's happening right in front of you and send that signal to the internal screens. That's the mixed or augmented reality part of it. A collection of Windows store apps will be supported as well as a bunch of Lenova specific apps from [UNKNOWN] Entertainment hub. With a newer Intel CPU it'll be even be able to play some VR content. Mostly simple stuff like 360 videos without needing a separate graphics card in your laptop or desktop. The Lenovo Explore is expected in October at $349 or $449 if you add a set of handheld motion controllers.