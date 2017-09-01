Lenovo Flex 11 is a rugged little Chromebook

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Lenovo Flex 11. [MUSIC] While Lenovo Flex 11 is a tough little laptop with a hard to beat price. Starting at $270 it's a very affordable option. It's a chrome book with a touch screen and 360 degree hinges. So you can use it as a tablet, intent mode or fold it flat. While advertised as a two in one, it's too heavy to use as a tablet for a long time. The Flex 11's petite dimensions make it easily portable, but it's definitely on the thick side. This is because the laptop is built more durably, than your average notebook. Thick rubber edges protect it from damage. Reinforced ports and a sealed touchpad protect against spills and according to Lenovo, it can withstand a fall from up to 2.4 feet. It also has a water-resistant keyboard that diverts liquid away from electrical components in case of an accident. These all sounds great but the Flex 11 is not without its flaws. It's cello keyboard is uncomfortable to type on for long periods of time. And the spacebar needed more pressure than I'm used to. It's a similar story for the touch screen. It worked fine when scrolling, but sometimes it didn't recognize Taps, needing something more like a push in order to work. For the price, the Lenovo Flex 11 offers decent performance. It's low price and tough build are what makes it stand out. But if you don't need the durability, you can find a cheaper Chromebook or Windows 10 laptop. [BLANK_AUDIO]