Dancing robots, drawing machines, mechanical hands.
Lego's newest building kit makes robots that can be programmed and hacked to do all sorts of things.
But Lego's spike prime isn't for home, it's for schools.
lego education announced spike frying as a middle school kid to teach scratch coding and eventually pipeline and it sits right below the classic lego mindstorms robot gets as a way to ramp up that type of steam learning for middle school kids before they hit high school, the set is compatible with classic lego bricks or technique The computer hub that's at the center, connects the censors to measure light, color, distance, or pressure, and it's made to be hacked and tinkered with.
Lego Boost was a similar, super colorful type of programable robot kit for home, that launched years ago.
Spike Prime works with Boost if you have it.
It can connect to live widgets too on computers, Sunglass wearing robots, or you could score in a lane, or work with many more 45 minute projects, roughly, designed for kids in classrooms.
Spike Prime is arriving in August, just in time for schools to start up.
It's fun enough that anyone might wanna dive in.
Maybe Lego work expands Spike Prime to a new line of robot kits In the future but for now it looks like LEGOs weirdest find steamkit ever is going to be school based only.
