Leesa Reserve vs Tempur-Pedic: Which Memory Foam Bed Is Best for You?

Jun 22, 2024

So Tempur Pedic or the new Lisa Reserve, which of these two premium memory foam options is right for you. We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, I'm a CT and today we're putting Tempur Pedic and the brand new Lisa Reserve head to head to figure out which one might be right for you. These are both really nice high end memory foam options. If you are not a fan of a classic dance memory foam feel, then you should probably look elsewhere like some other beds from Lisa. Tempur Pedic is all about memory foam. So if you don't like memory foam, you probably won't want Tempur pedic really at all. We're gonna talk about how these beds are similar, which is quite a lot. We're gonna get into how they're different and why you might want to get one over the other. There is a lot of resources to help you with your online mattress search, if you want to check it out. Let's get into it. Now, by quickly covering the similarities between these mattresses. And the first big thing is that these both have a very classic dense memory foam feel. Like I mentioned, if you've ever tried out a memory foam mattress before, this is probably what you're thinking of the bed is gonna feel pretty firm at first and then they're gonna slowly start to sink into the foam as it really conforms to your body shape and kind of cradles you. And one of the hallmarks of memory foam is that it is very slow to respond when you leave pressure from it. So if you try to rotate between sleeping positions, the foam doesn't really go back into its traditional shape very quickly. And some folks report feeling kind of stuck in a memory foam mattress. And that's actually by design, the whole thing with memory foam is for you to get in one comfy sleeping position and stay there the entire night. I've actually been sleeping on the Tempur Pedic Pro Breeze mattress. We have a full review of that in the description if you want to check it out and I find that whatever position I fall asleep in is the one I wake up in. Personally, I wasn't a huge fan of memory foam before I wouldn't really be interested in either one of these mattresses, but it's kind of grown on me and it might on you as well. But both with Lisa reserve and with all the bedroom Tempur Pedic, definitely classic dense memory foam. Aside from sharing the same type of feel, they also run the full gamut in terms of firmness. Although they achieve this in different ways. With Tempur Pedic, there are several different models to choose from and each model will have different firmest options available for something like the affordable temper cloud and the temper adapt. You're looking at only a medium and a medium hybrid for something like the temperate pro adapt. You have pretty much all the firmest options, a soft and medium hybrid, a medium and a firm with the Lisa Reserve. There's only one model, but it does come in a soft and medium and a firm. And one kind of nice thing about the way they designed the Lisa Reserve is that it actually ships in two boxes that does make the unboxing process a little bit more challenging. It's really not a big deal though. I wouldn't worry about it. So the base ships by itself and then the comfort insert is actually what determines the firmness. So if you order it in a medium and you find it's not quite soft or firm enough to your liking, you can actually just get a replacement comfort insert instead of having to return the whole mattress, which is kind of nice. Like I just mentioned, I am currently sleeping on the temperate pro breeze mattress in the medium model. And as a primary side sleeper, that one is still plenty soft for me. But they do have other options that have an even softer model or an even firmer model. So no matter your personal sleeping preference, you should be able to find a mattress from Tempur Pedic that should work. And you have the three options available from the Lisa Reserve as well. And those two things are the primary similarities between the Lisa Reserve and Tempur Pedic. Let's get into their key differences now and we're gonna start with policies actually. So the way the lease reserve works, it does ship in two boxes that you have to unbox yourself. Again, it's really not a big deal and you do have the option to spend up for White Glove delivery if you want it. But that's not something I would really concern myself with, with Tempur Pedic though all but one of their mattresses do come with complimentary white glove delivery. This means the mattresses shipped flat, they're not roll packed in a box or two boxes and a local delivery team is gonna show up and do all the set up for you and even haul away your old mattress if you want them to. Now, the temper cloud mattress is the one exception to this, this thing is roll packed and I believe it ships in a bag instead of a box. The process is virtually the same not something I would worry about. You also get a trial period with both brands. Lisa offers the standard 100 night trial period. Tempur Pedic goes a little bit shorter with 90 nights. So just know that you don't have the extra 10 nights to really test out the Tempur pedic mattress. And if you don't really like the Lisa reserve, you can return it and get a full refund at no extra cost with the Tempur pedic mattress. Though there will be a return fee associated with it and it should be about 100 and $75. And if you decide you want to keep either mattress, which you probably will. If you're doing all your mattress research, you're looking at a standard 10 year warranty with both. So some subtle differences with the policies. I think leases are slightly more generous. Although having complimentary white glove delivery can be pretty nice, especially if you struggle to lift things and don't want to deal with unboxing a mattress. Next. Let's cover the cooling factor of these mattresses starting with the lease of reserve. So the cover on the lease reserve is noticeably cool to the touch. It's not quite as intense as say the Lisa legend chill mattress, which is very, very cooling or something like the Brooklyn bedding Aurora. I do think you'll notice it and it should help you sleep a little bit cooler, but I would definitely put this in the more temperature neutral category. And the same goes for the mattresses in the temper adapt line. You have the temper adapt, the pro adapt and the lux adapt. All three of those beds have a similarly cooling cover. I think you'll notice it, but it's not gonna do a ton to really cool you down at night. It should just make sure you don't heat up. Now, if you do want active cooling, I would recommend looking at the breeze mattresses. I again sleep on the pro breeze and I do sleep a little bit cooler on that mattress than mattress. I've slept on in the past. And one thing that's kind of nice with those mattresses is you can actually remove the cover to kind of lower the cooler factor when you're sleeping in the winter time. So I think all the beds except maybe the Temper Cloud do a really nice job at sleeping temperature neutral, but you have more noticeably cooling options with Tempur Pedic. Although if you do want those cooling features, you will be having to spend up quite a lot and that brings us to price. So Tempur Pedic varies a lot when it comes to price, depending on the model you go with. If you're looking at the base model Temper Cloud, which is a pretty basic dense memory foam mattress, you're looking at about $2000 for a queen. Now, I think the bed that compares to lease reserve the best in the Tempur Pedic lineup is the pro adapt because that one comes in all the different firmest options and it has a similarly cooling cover. And as of right now, the lease reserve after discount is quite a bit more affordable than the pro adapt. If we're looking at just the MS RP. Though the Lisa reserve comes in at a bit higher of a price, but we do see Lisa mattresses consistently discounted more often than Tempur Pedic. So depending on the time a year, there's a chance you could pay more for the lease reserve. But I think the vast majority of the time the lease reserve will be slightly more affordable than the temper pro adapt. Now, if we're looking at those breeze models, which again have those active cooling features, you're looking at at least $4600 for a queen size for the pro breeze, even more for the Luxe breeze. And that might be out of a lot of people's price range. And then one last key difference between the lease reserve and the beds from Tempur Pedic is that the lease reserve is a hybrid by default and you're not going to be able to change that. So if you're looking for an all foam mattress, those are the options you'll have available with Tempur Pedic. Tempur Pedic does have a few hybrid options, although those are all in the medium firmness. So if you want something firm, you're gonna be going with an all foam model same with soft. But if you're good with a medium, then you do have the hybrid option. So some people prefer hybrids because coils generally provide a bit more long term support and durability. And on the leas of reserve, the coils actually provide you with a reinforced edge and zone support, which is pretty nice. And for all foam beds, you generally get enhanced motion isolation, which Tempur pedic is really well known for. Although we did find the lease reserve to have very, very good motion isolation along with edge support. So it's really just a personal preference thing. I tend to prefer hybrid mattresses and the lease reserve again is gonna be hybrid by default while you kind of have to select a hybrid with Tempur Pedic and they only come in that medium firmness and that leads us to the question who should consider picking up Tempur Pedic and who you consider picking up the lease of reserve. And I think that is actually a pretty difficult question to answer right now. So we actually got to tour the three Z mattress facility pretty recently and they're the brand that makes Lisa and they actually told us that they were going after Tempur Pedic specifically with this mattress. It's just a high end luxurious memory foam option to compete with Tempur Pedic. And I think they did that pretty well with Tempur Pedic. You do have more options available to you. You have a more affordable option in the temperate cloud. And then you have the more high end super active cooling beds. But I think as far as simplicity goes, you just pick the Lisa reserve, whatever firmness you want and you should be good to go. And there's also no return fee associated with Lisa, which I think is also nice because the temper cloud and the temper adapt, the base model is more affordable than the Lisa Reserve. I can see a lot of people going that way and I could see people who really really want active cooling features spending up for the breeze if you have the budget for it. But I think a lot of people also gravitate towards the simplicity and comfort of the Lisa Reserve. There are a lot of folks out there who really respect the Tempur Pedic brand, which I totally get, they are very reputable and been around for decades. And a lot of people feel comfortable buying for Tempur pedic and Tempur pedic I think is great. Again, I sleep on a turp right now. But if you are you know interested in something else, I think the Lisa Reserve is an excellent alternative, but let us know what you think right down below in the comments section, be your two thoughts