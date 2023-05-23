Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress: A New Take on Leesa's Flagship Bed? 8:18 Watch Now

Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress: A New Take on Leesa's Flagship Bed?

May 23, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So is the Lisa Original hybrid mattress, just the original Lisa, but with coils? Not exactly. And we're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a Cena and we have our solar review of the Lisa Original Hybrid mattress. Most brands have a hybrid version of their flagship mattress These days you have the Bear Pro Hybrid, which is basically the hybrid version of the Bear original. You have the Nectar hybrid, and [00:00:30] this is Lisa's version. Now, a lot of times these beds are basically just the flagship mattress, but with coils, but with the Lisa original hybrid, there's a few differences to the original and the more upgraded lease superior hybrid. And we're gonna talk about all of that stuff in this video. If you find this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel and there's gonna be a lot of stuff linked in the description, including any discounts we can find to help bring the price of the lease, original hybrid down, or discounts on any other bed you might be thinking of purchasing. Speaker 1: Let's just dive right into the video by covering the general policies for the Lisa [00:01:00] Original hybrid mattress, and it's gonna be the same across the board for any Lisa Mattress. This is stuff like shipping returns, child periods, and warranties. Lisa did send us out this mattress and all the other beds are free, so we can test them out and tell you all about them, but if you want for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping. This is pretty much the method you should expect if you decide to order pretty much any mattress online. Sometimes even if you go to a store, they'll still arrive in a box. This is just because it's really easy and convenient. You just bring the box inside, you open it up, you rip off all the plastic wrapping, and then you have a brand new mattress. Speaker 1: It can take a couple days for it to fully inflate and reach [00:01:30] this proper firmness level. If you sleep on it right out of the box, there's a really good chance it's gonna feel extremely soft. This is just because it's been compressed in that plastic for so long, it just needs a little bit of time. You're not gonna hurt the mattress by sleeping on at night one. It just might not be all that comfortable once the mattress arrives at your door, not when you start sleeping on it. So if you leave it in the box for a while, that will eat into your trial period. So keep that in mind. You should probably get it unboxed as quickly as you can. You get a 109 in-home trial period with the Lisa Original hybrid, so you get a little over three months to sleep on the bed at home to determine if you like it [00:02:00] and suit your needs. Speaker 1: If you decide that it doesn't within the trial window, you can return it and get a full refund. You probably won't be able to return it within the first month. This is just because it can take some time for your body to adjust to a new mattress. And pretty much every brand will ask you to sleep on it for at least a month before is initiating a return. If you decide to keep the mattress though, which you probably will most people do, and if you're doing a lot of research by watching this video, you will probably be happy with it. Every mattress you buy, you get eight standard 10 year warranty with the Lisa Original hybrid. So that's all the policy stuff. More information about, it'll be linked down [00:02:30] below in the description if you're curious. But let's get into the more interesting stuff now, like the construction and feel of the Lisa Original hybrid. Speaker 1: So I teased earlier at the beginning of the video that the Lisa original hybrid isn't just the Lisa original all foam version with coil sub out for the foam. This is actually somewhat different under the hood. Obviously, the support foam is replaced with pocketed coils, which is gonna provide you a bit of extra bounce to your mattress, and it's gonna provide you with a bit more long-term support and durability. We pretty much always recommend if you're a heavier person somewhere in the neighborhood at 220 pounds or more to look into getting a hybrid [00:03:00] bed like this because it will provide you with more long-term support and durability. You'll probably be fine on an all foam bed if you are heavier for a number of years, but it'll probably wear out more quickly than a hybrid mattress will. So just keep that in mind. And on the Lisa Original all foam version, you have two layers of comfort foam. Speaker 1: You have a layer memory foam that functions as a transition layer, and then you have a more soft, neutral, responsive foam on top. On the Lisa original hybrid though, they actually flipped these two layers. You have the memory foam on top and then the more responsive comfort foam in [00:03:30] the middle. The construction is actually more similar. Looking aside from the coils to the Lisa Studio mattress as opposed to the Lisa Original, we've done a recent review of the Lisa Studio mattress, which will be linked down below in the description. However, despite this difference in the construction, I don't think it will affect the overall feel of the mattress all that much. I think it does have more of that soft neutral feel that's more akin to the Lisa original as opposed to the more responsive memory foam feel you find on the Lisa studio. I'm not really sure why Lisa decided to flip [00:04:00] these two layers of foams on this particular mattress. Speaker 1: It could be that the responsive nature of the coils kind of bounced out the memory foam being on top. I think there is a noticeable difference between the feel of the Lisa original all foam and the hybrid, but it's pretty negligible. Let's take a quick look at the Lisa Shapira hybrid as well. This is the more upgraded, luxurious version of the Lisa Original hybrid. This is actually gonna be a thicker mattress with an additional layer of foam. So you have three foam layers as opposed to two, and the top comfort layer is gonna be [00:04:30] that more soft, neutral, responsive foam. I don't think there is a significant difference in the field between the Lisa original hybrid and the superior hybrid. I think the superior hybrid will probably be a bit more accommodating for more sleepers because of that additional layer of that neutral feeling foam. Speaker 1: But the difference is pretty thin. It's actually really hard to really parse out the differences between all of the beds in the Lisa brand because they all have a very similar accommodating comfortable feel. In my opinion, the superior hybrid has more coils overall, so it'll probably do slightly better [00:05:00] at motion isolation. And that top layer of foam is perforated, so it's gonna be a bit more breathable. There are a few sort of bells and whistles that the superior hybrid has that the original hybrid doesn't, and we'll probably do a more direct comparison between the two later on. Let's move over to the subject of firmness now. And in our testing, we found the lease original hybrid to be just a hair firmer than the lease original all foam. We found it to be right between a medium and a medium firm on our scale, which means it should still be pretty bunch accommodating for all sleeper types back some excite and combination. Speaker 1: If you're looking for something especially firm, you're a strict back [00:05:30] your stomach sleeper, I would look elsewhere. And if you are a strict side sleeper, you'll probably be fine. You might want something a little bit softer, especially if you're more lightweight because firmness is fairly subjective based on your body weight. And if you're a lightweight person, you generally feel beds to be a bit firmer. So the Lisa original hybrid will probably feel closer to a medium firm than a medium if you are pretty petite. Let's talk about a few considerations for couples, namely edge support and motion isolation. The edge support on this thing is actually quite good. The coils on the outer edges of the mattress are actually extra reinforced, [00:06:00] so if you do wind up sleeping on the outer edges of the mattress, you should get little to no roll off sensation, which is really nice. Speaker 1: If you're gonna be sharing a mattress, there's a good chance you might wind up on the outer edges for whatever reason. And the motion isolation's also gonna be pretty good. The pocketed coils in this mattress are gonna be much better than traditional inner springs isolating motion. It's not gonna be quite as good as the foam version of Lisa Original, just because foam naturally does a better job at isolating motion than coils do. But I don't see it being a significant problem even for light sleepers. Let's move over to the subject of pricing. Now, this is obviously [00:06:30] a very important thing when you're deciding on your next mattress, and you will be paying a bit of a premium for the hybrid version of the lease original as opposed to the phone version. Once you factor in discounts, you're looking at about $1,300 for the lease original hybrid when you're looking at $1,100 after discount for the phone version. Speaker 1: So about a $200 price difference. If we compare it to the shapira hybrid, that's gonna be around 1700 bucks. So that's an even more significant price gap between those two beds. So the lease original hybrid sits right in the middle, and it is the most affordable hybrid mattress that Lisa has [00:07:00] on offer. Make sure you look down below in the description for up to date pricing and discounts on the lease. Original hybrid mattress brands do change their prices around pretty regularly, and as of I'm recording this video, you have that discount and they're also including two free pillows. I'm not sure if that's gonna be a long-term thing that they do. A lot of brands do that. It hasn't been Lisa's MO over the past few years, but hey, maybe it is now. And that leads us with the question, who should think about getting the Lisa original hybrid? Speaker 1: And I think that is a pretty easy question to answer. If you're looking for a generally accommodating hybrid mattress [00:07:30] that's relatively affordable, I think you'll really like this bet. There is an argument to be made to spend the extra 400 or so dollars to get the superior hybrid because in my opinion, you're getting almost the same mattress with some extra bells and whistles that just makes it a bit nicer or save the extra money and go with the leaser original foam version. However it sits right in the middle of both. So I think it's a nice compromise when it comes to price and having coils. A lot of people like myself do love a hybrid mattress. And so if you're looking for an affordable hybrid bed, [00:08:00] I think this is on your short list, but let us know what you think. Write us down below in the comments section. We'd love to get your thoughts, and again, tons of info down below in the description to help you out your online mattress search, including discounts. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful are interesting, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But that's gonna do it for me. This is own a Scene at Home. I'll see you in the next one.